Khammam: This BJP aspirant banks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s schemes to win

Khammam: Bhukya Prasad, the BJP candidate for Aswaraopet, is relying on the schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to work in his favour.

A doctor by profession, Dr Prasad goes about his campaign explaining the schemes implemented by the NDA government.

The BJP has no strength cadre-wise in Aswaraopet, when compared to the Telangana Rashtra Samiti and Congress, which is supported by Telugu Desam. Taking on the might of these parties is a tough ask, but the BJP candidate is doing his best.

“KCR Kit is a good scheme, but the funds from the National Rural Health Mission are being spent on its implementation. The credit should go to Modi not KCR,” he says.

Though the BJP has never won from Aswaraopet constituency, Dr Prasad is confident of a victory this time. “The foreign policy of the NDA government is very good. The Prime Minister is maintaining good relations with USA, China and Russia, a rarity. Make in India has also proven to be a successful slogan and the entrepreneurs have started concentrating on manufacturing,” he says.

“BJP will increase its base in Telangana. The party has constituted booth-level committees in a majority of the polling booths.

“My party’s top leaders will come and campaign in my favour,” Dr Prasad says.

When asked about the issues he sees as a doctor, he said that there are no gynaecologists in many primary health centres located in the villages.

“It is a major problem for the women particularly, pregnant women. I assure you I will try to get at least one gynaecologist posted in each PHC,” Dr Prasad said.

A native of Gandlagudem under Aswaraopet mandal, Dr Prasad completed his MBBS in Vizag and worked as medical officer in Aswaraopet.

He realises that there are various issues to be resolved in the habitations of the constituency. Many of the adivasis are still bereft of basic amenities and he says that they should not be deprived of the fruits of development.