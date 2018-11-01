search on deccanchronicle.com
TD has no link with knife attack: N Chandrababu Naidu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 1, 2018, 12:49 am IST
Updated Nov 1, 2018, 12:49 am IST
Addressing Telugu Desam leaders and cadres after launching a party membership drive at Undavalli on Wednesday.
N Chandrababu Naidu
 N Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said he did not call YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to enquire about his condition following the attempt on his life as the Opposition leader was accusing him of being responsible for the attack.

Addressing Telugu Desam leaders and cadres after launching a party membership drive at Undavalli on Wednesday, Mr Naidu claimed that there is no connection between the TD and the “rooster knife” attack on Mr Reddy in the Visakhapatnam airport. 

 

Mr Naidu said he was portrayed as an accused in the attack and the BJP was terming him accused number one which was objectionable. 

Mr Naidu said that the case accused, J. Srinivasa Rao, had himself claimed that he was a fan of Mr Reddy and had carried that attack to get sympathy for the YSRC president. Mr Naidu said the possibility of Mr Reddy himself planning that attack could not be ruled out.

He alleged that YSRC MPs had played a drama with their resignation from the Lok Sabha, and said the TD would win the five seats if a byelection was held. 

He said that as the Congress had cheated the people of AP during bifurcation, he had gone along with the BJP trusting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would help  the state. This did not happen and he left the alliance, Mr Naidu said.

Tags: n chandrababu naidu, y.s. jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




