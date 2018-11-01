Parties can fund 40 stars, says Election Commission

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rastra Samithi has sought clarifications from the Election Commission on the expenses to be incurred on star campaigners. TRS Lok Sabha member B. Vinod Kumar met Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar on Wednesday and told him that the party’s main star campaigner would be party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who would travel to all the constituencies by helicopter.

The CEO stated that the EC permitted 40 star campaigners from each party and the expenditure on them would be treated as the party’s expenditure and not contesting candidates.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Vinod Kumar said, “The CEO clarified that the EC would permit 40 star campaigners from each regional and the national party. Our main star campaigner will be Mr Chandrasekhar Rao, who will tour all the assembly constituencies by helicopter. We sought the EC’s permission to use helicopters. The expenditure for this will be huge and we sought the EC’s clarification over how this expenditure would be treated.”

The TRS also sought clarifications over the security cover for the CM. The EC clarified that the existing security cover for Mr Rao would continue though he was holding office in a caretaker capacity after the dissolution of the Assembly.

The CEO stated that the EC would soon publish booklets and supply them to all political parties on this issue.

The TRS also sought clarification on usage of the government camp office-cum-residential buildings by ministers. Mr Vinod Kumar said it was common for politicians to visit the CM and ministers and this should not be viewed as party activities.