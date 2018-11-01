search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Parties can fund 40 stars, says Election Commission

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Nov 1, 2018, 12:59 am IST
Updated Nov 1, 2018, 12:59 am IST
The TRS also sought clarifications over the security cover for the CM.
Election Commission of India.
 Election Commission of India.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rastra Samithi has sought clarifications from the Election Commission on the expenses to be incurred on star campaigners. TRS Lok Sabha member B. Vinod Kumar met Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar on Wednesday and told him that the party’s main star campaigner would be party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who would travel to all the constituencies by helicopter.

The CEO stated that the EC permitted 40 star campaigners from each party and the expenditure on them would be treated as the party’s expenditure and not contesting candidates.

 

Speaking to reporters, Mr Vinod Kumar said, “The CEO clarified that the EC would permit 40 star campaigners from each regional and the national party. Our main star campaigner will be Mr Chandrasekhar Rao, who will tour all the assembly constituencies by helicopter. We sought the EC’s permission to use helicopters. The expenditure for this will be huge and we sought the EC’s clarification over how this expenditure would be treated.”

The TRS also sought clarifications over the security cover for the CM. The EC clarified that the existing security cover for Mr Rao would continue though he was holding office in a caretaker capacity after the dissolution of the Assembly.

The CEO stated that the EC would soon publish booklets and supply them to all political parties on this issue.

The TRS also sought clarification on usage of the government camp office-cum-residential buildings by ministers. Mr Vinod Kumar said it was common for politicians to visit the CM and ministers and this should not be viewed as party activities.

...
Tags: k. chandrasekhar rao, election commission of india, rajat kumar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Diwali 2018: Greyhound lies trembling in terror as fireworks explode outside

MacFarlane posted the clip on social media with the caption, “We go through this every year and nothing helps stop the reaction. I wish people would keep them until November 5 and they were licenced for organised displays only.” (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ Fiona MacFarlane)
 

Giving antibiotics to children under 2 raises risk of obesity, says study

Girls given four or more types of the drugs were 50 per cent more likely to become obese. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

2017’s Android Oreo gains lead, Pie still out of charts

Google has released the latest Android distribution chart for October 2018.
 

Kolkata boy Rahul Mandal wins Great British Bake off

Despite panicking over pitta breads, having a mango doughnut explosion, and pouring his heart over his showstopper, the research associate won at the very end. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @greatbritishbakeoff)
 

Why did OnePlus get rid of the headphone jack on the 6T?

OnePlus 6t was announced amidst a huge event that took place in New York on October 29.
 

An inspiration: 96-yr-old Karthiyani Amma scores 98 per cent in Kerala exam

Karthiyani Amma from Alappuzha district reportedly took the examination at the Cheppad government LP school. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

N Uttam Kumar Reddy, RC Khuntia meet Rahul Gandhi over seats

Rahul Gandhi

TD has no link with knife attack: N Chandrababu Naidu

N Chandrababu Naidu

Karnataka: Poll battle gets nasty!

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

H D Deve Gowda backs Rahul Gandhi for PM, wants anti-BJP front

Former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda

‘Will work to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister again’: Upendra Kushwaha

Upendra Kushwaha, who met BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav, made it clear that final seat-sharing deal has not been clinched yet but hinted he may remain part of BJP-led NDA. (Photo: File | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham