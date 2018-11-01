search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

3 Mahakutami leaders not to contest polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 1, 2018, 12:56 am IST
Updated Nov 1, 2018, 12:56 am IST
The alliance will put out its first list of candidates on November 2.
Telangana Jana Samiti chief Prof. Kodandaram flanked by CPI Telangana state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy (left) and Telangana Telugu Desam president L. Ramana at the latter’s residence on Wednesday. (Photo:DC)
 Telangana Jana Samiti chief Prof. Kodandaram flanked by CPI Telangana state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy (left) and Telangana Telugu Desam president L. Ramana at the latter’s residence on Wednesday. (Photo:DC)

Hyderabad: Leaders of the Mahakutami, the grand alliance of opposition parties, held discussions on Tuesday night till 2 am to finalise the seats for the upcoming Assembly elections. 

According to sources, Telangana Telugu Desam president, L. Ramana, Telangana Jana Samiti president, Kodandaram, and CPI Telangana state secretary, Chada Venkata Reddy, have declared they will not be contesting as candidates. They say their main aim is to end the “dark rule” of the TRS and so want to campaign across the state for the victory of the Mahakutami. As candidates, they would have to confine themselves to their constituencies. They have been assured by the Congress party that they will be taken into the cabinet if the Mahakutami comes to power. 

 

Messrs Ramana, Kodandaram and Chada have said that they are not after power; they just want to end TRS rule and bring in a “people’s government”. 

The alliance will put out its first list of candidates on November 2.  There are expected to be more than 50 candidates from the Congress, five from the TD, three from the TJS, and two from the CPI.  In the first list, Telangana TD will announce E. Peddiredy (Kukatpally), T. Veerendar Goud (Uppal), K. Dayakar Reddy (Mak-thal) or Sita Dayakar Reddy (Dvera Kadra), Erra Sekhar (Jadcherla or Mahbubnagar). 

From the TJS, the candidates are K Dilip Kumar (Malkajgiri), K Chandar (Ramagundam), and for Dubaka two names are being considered. From the CPI, G Mallesh (Bellam Pally) and Ramulu Naik (Vyra) are the candidates. Former MLAs and senior leaders will be in the Congress list. 

Sources said in the election campaign they will be called Mahakutami candidates and not Congress, TD, TJS or CPI candidates. But they will contest on their own party symbol and from their own party. For only campaign purposes they will be called Mahakutami candidates.

...
Tags: mahakutami, assembly elections, l. ramana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Diwali 2018: Greyhound lies trembling in terror as fireworks explode outside

MacFarlane posted the clip on social media with the caption, “We go through this every year and nothing helps stop the reaction. I wish people would keep them until November 5 and they were licenced for organised displays only.” (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ Fiona MacFarlane)
 

Giving antibiotics to children under 2 raises risk of obesity, says study

Girls given four or more types of the drugs were 50 per cent more likely to become obese. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

2017’s Android Oreo gains lead, Pie still out of charts

Google has released the latest Android distribution chart for October 2018.
 

Kolkata boy Rahul Mandal wins Great British Bake off

Despite panicking over pitta breads, having a mango doughnut explosion, and pouring his heart over his showstopper, the research associate won at the very end. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @greatbritishbakeoff)
 

Why did OnePlus get rid of the headphone jack on the 6T?

OnePlus 6t was announced amidst a huge event that took place in New York on October 29.
 

An inspiration: 96-yr-old Karthiyani Amma scores 98 per cent in Kerala exam

Karthiyani Amma from Alappuzha district reportedly took the examination at the Cheppad government LP school. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

N Uttam Kumar Reddy, RC Khuntia meet Rahul Gandhi over seats

Rahul Gandhi

TD has no link with knife attack: N Chandrababu Naidu

N Chandrababu Naidu

Karnataka: Poll battle gets nasty!

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

H D Deve Gowda backs Rahul Gandhi for PM, wants anti-BJP front

Former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda

‘Will work to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister again’: Upendra Kushwaha

Upendra Kushwaha, who met BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav, made it clear that final seat-sharing deal has not been clinched yet but hinted he may remain part of BJP-led NDA. (Photo: File | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham