TRS govt hikes ST reservations from 6% to 10% in Telangana

Published Oct 1, 2022, 12:01 am IST
Updated Oct 1, 2022, 12:03 am IST
A file photo of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: @trspartyonline)
HYDERABAD: The state government late on Friday night enhanced reservations for the Scheduled Caste communities from 6 per cent to 10, sources said. The government orders would come into force on Saturday, they said.

The reservations would be applicable in educational institutions and government jobs in the state, the sources said. Earlier, the government had passed a Bill in the Assembly and sent it to the Centre where it is still pending.

On September 18, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had announced the enhancement of reservations for the ST communities to 10 per cent after inaugurating the Adivasi and Banjara bhavans at Banjara Hills.

He had said the reservations would be enhanced by a government order if the Centre did not accord assent to the reservations Bill.

