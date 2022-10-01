KCR donates by 1 kg gold worth Rs 52 lakh to Yadadri temple

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Friday presented a cheque for Rs 52.48 lakh to the Yadadri Temple Development Authority (YTDA) for the purchase of gold required for gold plating of the gopuram. The money will cover the purchase of one kg and 16 tolas of gold, a votive of the Chief Minister.

Chandrashekar Rao and his family members visited the temple on Friday. On the occasion, Chandrashekar Rao’s grandson Himanshu, the son of minister K.T. Rama Rao, presented silk robes to Lord Narasimha Swamy, the presiding deity at the temple.

Later, while reviewing work at the temple, the CM directed officials to develop a ‘Nrisimha Abhayaranyam’ (thick forest) on 100 acres. He instructed the authorities to grow plants whose flowers could be offered to the deity.

The CM also directed special chief secretary Ramakrishna Rao to release `43 crore for development of Yadadri immediately.

He directed the revenue department to hand over 2,157 acres of land to the YTDA. The land should be used for temple needs and house the premises of the police, fire station, health, transportation, parking and ancillary services.

A kalyana mandapam in the name of ‘Ammavaru’ would be constructed on 50 acres. A drainage system to ensure not a single drop of water stagnates in the Ring Road and the temple are also part of the plans.

This apart, 250 cottages would be built on 250 acres; four types of accommodation with different spiritual designs are to be developed. They should be named after figures related to the history of the temple like Prahlada and Yada Maharshi. The construction of cottages and other areas should reflect the glory of the temple, he said.

Chandrashekar Rao directed officials to allocate houses for the temple’s priests and the staff in the YTDA land.

He advised the officials to immediately take Section 80G permits under the Income-Tax act related to tax exemption for donations offered by donors for the construction of cottages.

Construction of helipads should also be undertaken. Permissions were given for private constructions in the YTDA limits only after careful inspection, he said.