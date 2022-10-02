  
Nation Politics 01 Oct 2022 KCR appeals to youth ...
Nation, Politics

KCR appeals to youth to rise and shape India’s future

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Oct 2, 2022, 12:07 am IST
Updated Oct 2, 2022, 12:07 am IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao speaks after naugurating Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences at Damera crossroads in Hanamkonda on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter)
WARANGAL: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao gave ample indications of floating a national party by talking about the country and resources, which were not being used appropriately by the Centre. This had denied India a place among the top nations or the world.

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences at Damera crossroads in Hanamkonda on Saturday.

He urged youth to come forward for building a new and strong India. He took potshots at Union ministers who visited Telangana and made critical statements against the state government to eventually praise its schemes.

The CM recalled that many Union ministers had acknowledged Telangana was number one state across sectors. “During the statehood movement, I had said that Telangana would emerge as the richest state in the country, which has been accomplished,” he said.

Telangana's per capita income is heads and shoulders above the likes of Maharashtra.

Speaking of giant leaps in the health sector, Chandrashekar Rao said that while there were only five medical colleges before 2014, today Telangana boasts of 17 medical colleges. In the coming days all 33 districts will have at least one medical college. The increase in seats will mean that students will shelve their plans for studying abroad.

On the e-health profile project, Rao said that in order to create a healthy Telangana and prepare a health profile of all individuals, the state government for the first time introduced the ‘e-health profile’ by selecting Sircilla and Mulugu districts. The task was completed successfully, he said. The e-health profile will help individuals in emergency medical situations.

Rao said that after establishing the health university in Warangal, the state government is constructing a 24-storey super specialty hospital with 2,000 beds to transform Warangal into a medical city.

Speaking about agriculture, Rao said that India will emerge as the Annapurna to the whole world. The United States and China do not have much land for cultivation, whereas more than 50 per cent of land in India is cultivable.

Although nearly 70,000 tmc of fresh water flows into rivers, Indians still relish burgers and pizzas, he said in a sarcastic tone.

Some political leaders achieve their selfish intentions are trying to sow poisonous seeds in the society. It is time the youth rise to the occasion and take steps to steer India on the onward march. He concluded his speech with ‘Jai Telangana’ and ‘Jai Bharat’ giving indications of determination to have a firm foothold in national politics.

Tags: kcr, k. chandrasekhar rao, warangal, hanamkonda
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


