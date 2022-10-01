Karnataka to spend Rs 10,000 cr to increase Almatti dam height, says Bommai

VIJAYAPURA/BAGALKOT: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that the Vijayapura Airport will be inaugurated by February 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking after inaugurating 'Jnanayogi Sri Siddeshwar Swamiji Super Specialty Hospital' on the premises of JSS Hospital on Friday, Bommai said that the state cabinet has given the nod to release Rs 125 crore grant for the development of Vijayapura Airport in the next three months.

“Permission will be obtained from the Union Government to name this airport after 12th-century social reformer Basavanna,” he said.

He declared that the funds for the construction of textile parks in Kalaburagi and Vijayapura will be released soon. The textile parks are being set up on one thousand acres of land and will provide jobs to about 25,000 youths.

"The government is anticipating orders from the court to facilitate all works under the Upper Krishna Project-3rd stage. Once the verdict comes, it has been decided to take up R&R of villagers which will submerge in the project, at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore,” he said.

Bommai said the development of tourism in Vijayanagar, Bagalkot, and Vijayapura districts will create employment opportunities for local youths.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister offered Bagina to River Krishna at Lal Bahadur Shastri Reservoir and performed Ganga Puja at Almatti. "The State government will spend Rs 10,000 crore in the current year on all works related to the Upper Krishna Project," he said.

The CM said that two to three rounds of meetings have already been held with the finance, water resources departments regarding increasing the dam height.

He said the government has decided to spend Rs 10,000 crore on rehabilitation, reconstruction, shifting, construction of canals and other works.

“Thanks to copious rains this year, nearly 80 per cent of tanks are full resulting in an increase in underground water level. The current dam height will be increased from the present 519.06 meters to 524 meters and several steps are initiated in this regard,” he said.

"Out of 14 villages to be affected, four villages have come for payment of compensation for which Rs 3,900 crore will be released within a month. The other villages will get compensation in January, 2023. The survey of another six villages has started and necessary action will be taken for the disbursal of compensation," he added.