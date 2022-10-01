Government misusing temple donations: BJP

BJP district unit president Rao Padma, along with others stages a dharna in front of the endowments office in Warangal. (DC)

WARANGAL: Several Hindu organisations, along with BJP leaders, staged a dharna in front of the endowments office here demanding that the department withdraw its order issued to three famous temples present in erstwhile Warangal district to contribute ₹1 crore each for construction of a new endowments building in Warangal city.

The three shrines instructed to extend donations are Sri Bhadrakali Devi Temple, Hanamkonda; Sammakka and Saralamma Temple, Medaram; and Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy Temple, Mettugutta, Kazipet.

Opposing the department’s order, members of Hindu organisations, along with BJP leaders led by district unit president Rao Padma, have been staging protests over the past few days.

They allege that instead of using funds for development of various temples present across the state, the government is trying to divert the temple donations for its own use. The BJP leaders threatened that if the government does not withdraw its order, their party and Hindu organisations will intensify their agitation.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad district unit president Keshireddy Jayapal Reddy and secretary Sri Ram Uday, and members of Bajrang Dal, Hindu Vahini, and ABVP were among those present at the dharna site.