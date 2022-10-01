  
Nation Politics 01 Oct 2022 Government misusing ...
Nation, Politics

Government misusing temple donations: BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 1, 2022, 5:48 am IST
Updated Oct 1, 2022, 7:34 am IST
BJP district unit president Rao Padma, along with others stages a dharna in front of the endowments office in Warangal. (DC)
 BJP district unit president Rao Padma, along with others stages a dharna in front of the endowments office in Warangal. (DC)

WARANGAL: Several Hindu organisations, along with BJP leaders, staged a dharna in front of the endowments office here demanding that the department withdraw its order issued to three famous temples present in erstwhile Warangal district to contribute ₹1 crore each for construction of a new endowments building in Warangal city.

The three shrines instructed to extend donations are Sri Bhadrakali Devi Temple, Hanamkonda; Sammakka and Saralamma Temple, Medaram; and Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy Temple, Mettugutta, Kazipet.

Opposing the department’s order, members of Hindu organisations, along with BJP leaders led by district unit president Rao Padma, have been staging protests over the past few days.

They allege that instead of using funds for development of various temples present across the state, the government is trying to divert the temple donations for its own use. The BJP leaders threatened that if the government does not withdraw its order, their party and Hindu organisations will intensify their agitation.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad district unit president Keshireddy Jayapal Reddy and secretary Sri Ram Uday, and members of Bajrang Dal, Hindu Vahini, and ABVP were among those present at the dharna site.

...
Tags: government misuse temple donations
Location: India, Telangana


Horoscope 01 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The protesters broke into tears when the captured donkeys were shifted in lorries without feeding them, which led to their starvation and a couple of them had died. — AFP

Washermen hold protest along with their donkeys at KMC office

Narayana Reddy informed the board that water level at Srisailam project on September 24 was 884.8 ft and it had 213.401 tmc ft of water. Gencos of both states were using water for hydel generation. On Friday, the water level had fallen to 881.3 ft and the capacity to 195.21 tmc ft (thousand million cubic feet). — DC File Image

TS, AP in fresh row over power generation

BJP national secretary Y. Satya Kumar (Twitter)

BJP sees no difference between PFI and YSRC

Sajjala Ramakrishna (Facebook)

Gadapa Gadapaku aimed to focus attention on public issues, says Sajjala



MOST POPULAR

 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress chief poll: Gandhis-backed Kharge vs rebel Tharoor

Despite the much-hyped claim about maintaining “neutrality”, the party high command — meaning the Gandhi family — is clearly backing Kharge. (Photo: PTI)

Revanth to KTR: Check my work for Telangana stir from Assembly records

File photo of TS Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC Image)

Kharge, a Gandhi family loyalist poised to be 2nd Congress prez from Karnataka

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge speaks to the media after filing his nomination papers for the post of party President, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

I am fighting for big change: Kharge after filing nomination for Cong president

: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge files his nomination papers for the post of party President, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Ashok Gehlot and others are also seen. (Photo: PTI)

Digvijaya Singh opts out of Cong prez race, to back Kharge

Digvijaya Singh (PTI photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->