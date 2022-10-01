  
Nation Politics 01 Oct 2022 Centre says Telangan ...
Nation, Politics

Centre says Telangana lying on Mission Bhagiratha award

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 1, 2022, 12:57 pm IST
Updated Oct 1, 2022, 12:59 pm IST
A file photo of Jal Shakti ministry Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (Image: ANI)
 A file photo of Jal Shakti ministry Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (Image: ANI)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has been accused of ‘misleading’ people over the state receiving a national award for Mission Bhagiratha. The central government's department of water resources, in a statement on Saturday, said the claims by the Telangana government on these issues were not only misleading, but “were not based on facts."

It may be recalled that on Thursday, the state government claimed that Mission Bhagiratha has been selected for a national award for supply of drinking water to all households in the state.

In Saturday’s statement, issued through the Press Information Bureau, the Centre said misleading items have been reported including claims that the “centre through National Jal Jeevan Mission reviewed Mission Bhagiratha scheme, and that each household was getting 100 litres per capita quality drinking water under Mission Bhagiratha, that inspections were conducted in 320 randomly selected villages across Telangana, and that all villages were provided uninterrupted, daily quality drinking water through taps.”

The Department of Water Resources declared that it did not carry out any “assessment of Mission Bhagiratha scheme.” All that it looked at was part of its ‘Functionality Assessment 2022’ to assess functionality of tap water connection against the NJJM norms of 55 litres per capita per day (LPCD) and quality as per BIS 10500 standards.  

It said the Functionality Assessment data indicates that in Telangana, out of total 12,570 sampled households in 409 villages, found 8% of households were getting less than 55 liters per capita per day of drinking water. Similarly, out of total sampled households, 5% were found to be receiving water with quality that was not up to the NJJM norms.

The department said Telangana was being given an award in the category of supplying regular water to rural households on October 2. “However, regularity in water supply is one of the many parameters adopted for overall functionality assessment. It may also be noted that although the state has reported 100% of tap water connection, it has not got it certified through Gram Panchayats as required under National Jal Jeevan Mission.”

...
Tags: jal shakti, mission bhagiratha, harish rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Come to Telangana and learn from us, Harish to Union ministers

Latest From Nation

Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot addresses media after meeting senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge, in New Delhi, (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Congress govt to complete full term in Rajasthan: Gehlot

Rahul Gandhi with AICC General Secretary & Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC President DK Shivakumar, Opposition leader in Assembly Siddaramaiah and other leaders during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district (PTI Photo)

Rahul seeks fair compensation for families of Covid victims

The Centre has accorded a Y category security cover to five RSS leaders in Kerala in view of possible threats to them. (Representational image:PTI file)

5 RSS leaders in Kerala given central security cover

Lack of cohesion between the new entrants and former MLAs, with some old-timers too biding their time is a cause of concern to the party leadership and sitting MLAs. —

POLLS 2023: Sitting TRS MLAs of Warangal to face heat from rebels



MOST POPULAR

 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress chief poll: Gandhis-backed Kharge vs rebel Tharoor

Despite the much-hyped claim about maintaining “neutrality”, the party high command — meaning the Gandhi family — is clearly backing Kharge. (Photo: PTI)

Revanth to KTR: Check my work for Telangana stir from Assembly records

File photo of TS Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC Image)

Kharge, a Gandhi family loyalist poised to be 2nd Congress prez from Karnataka

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge speaks to the media after filing his nomination papers for the post of party President, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

I am fighting for big change: Kharge after filing nomination for Cong president

: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge files his nomination papers for the post of party President, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Ashok Gehlot and others are also seen. (Photo: PTI)

Digvijaya Singh opts out of Cong prez race, to back Kharge

Digvijaya Singh (PTI photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->