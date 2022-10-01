  
Nation Politics 01 Oct 2022 AP spending Rs 3,200 ...
Nation, Politics

AP spending Rs 3,200 crore on Aarogyasri, more procedures from Oct. 15

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILLYAS
Published Oct 1, 2022, 6:47 am IST
Updated Oct 1, 2022, 7:20 am IST
Chief Minister Jagan Reddy said on Friday that the government is spending Rs 3,200 crore on Aarogyasri, Aarogya Aasara and the 108 and 104 services in AP. — By Arrangement
 Chief Minister Jagan Reddy said on Friday that the government is spending Rs 3,200 crore on Aarogyasri, Aarogya Aasara and the 108 and 104 services in AP. — By Arrangement

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Reddy said on Friday that the government is spending Rs 3,200 crore on Aarogyasri, Aarogya Aasara and the 108 and 104 services in AP. More provisions will be added to the Aarogyasri scheme from October 15.

At a review of the medical and health department here, the chief minister asked the officials to provide Covid kits in the village clinics and establish a medical recruitment board to monitor smooth functioning of government hospitals without sufficient staff.

He said the government expenditure on Aarogyasri rose three-fold in the past three years, compared to the term of the previous TD government. Some 432 new 104 vehicles will be rolled out by December. 

About Rs 2,500 crore is spent on YSR Aarogyasri with an increased set of provisions while Rs 300 crore is used for Aarogya Asara and Rs 400 crore for the 108, and 104 services. 

Officials said the addition of facilities from 2,446 to 3,254 for Aarogyasri would begin from October 15 instead of October 5. Some formalities are yet to be fulfilled. By December, 432 more of the 104 ambulance services would be added, taking the total to 1,108. Twelve types of diagnostic kits and 67 types of medicines are made available in Village Clinics, officials said. 

The Chief Minister told them to keep Covid kits also available.  He said hospitals should have adequate staff. There should be a monthly audit and the report should reach the officials without fail. All vacancies should be filled immediately and this should be a constant process.

The CM said setting up of a Medical Recruitment Board should also be considered. 

The patient diet charges should be increased to Rs 100 per day on the lines of Aarogyasri patients and a quality menu is a must. The construction of new medical colleges and works on Urban Health Clinics must be completed by November, Jagan stressed. 

The officials said AP has bagged six of the ten Ayushman awards given by the Centre.

Minister for Medical and Health, Vidadala Rajni, chief secretary Sameer Sharma, health PS Krishna Babu, PS to Covid management and vaccination) Ravichandra, health and family welfare commissioner J Nivas and other officials participated in the meeting.

