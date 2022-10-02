AICC questions timing of ED notices to Telangana Congress leaders

AICC in-charge for the state Manickam Tagore felt that the BJP was trying its best to ruin the spirit of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo yatra (DC File Image)

HYDERABAD: Strongly condemning the Enforcement Directorate notices served on Telangana Congress leaders, AICC in-charge for the state Manickam Tagore felt that the BJP was trying its best to ruin the spirit of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo yatra, which will be entering the state by the last week of this month.

Describing the notices as a clear case of ‘misuse’ of Central agencies, he affirmed that the party would not succumb to such pressure tactics.

“As Bharat Jodo Yatra continues to disturb the Sanghis. After notice to Karnataka PCC president DKS (DK Shivakumar) now Telangana leaders got ED notices as the Yatra will be entering Telangana this month. Congress won’t surrender but will fight against the misuse of power by Shah & Narender baba (sic),” he tweeted.

It may be recalled that senior party leaders including Shabbir Ali, J. Geeta Reddy, Sudharshan Reddy, M. Anjan Kumar Yadav and Gali Anil had received ED notices in the National Herald case.