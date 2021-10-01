Nation Politics 01 Oct 2021 Karnataka BJP core c ...
Nation, Politics

Karnataka BJP core committee meeting on Oct 3 to discuss on bypolls

PTI
Published Oct 1, 2021, 6:31 pm IST
Updated Oct 1, 2021, 6:31 pm IST
According to BJP sources, candidates are likely to be finalised that day and will sent to the high command for approval
The by-elections have been necessitated as the seats fell vacant following the death of Sindgi JD(S) legislator M C Manguli and BJP's C M Udasi from Hangal. (Representational Photo:AP)
Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP core committee will meet on October 3 to discuss the party's strategy and candidates for the coming bypolls to Sindgi and Hangal assembly segments.

The bypolls will be held on October 30 and counting of votes will be taken up on November 2.

 

"Arun Singh (BJP national General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka) is coming to the state. On October 3 there will be a core committee meeting and on that day all matters related to the bypolls will be discussed," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday.

The by-elections have been necessitated as the seats fell vacant following the death of Sindgi JD(S) legislator M C Manguli and BJP's C M Udasi from Hangal.

 

While the filling of nominations began today, October 8 is the last day for it. Scrutiny will take place on October 11. October 13 is the last day for withdrawal.

This being the first polls for assembly seats after Basavaraj Bommai became the Chief Minister, it is being seen as a test for him.

Congress has already finalised M C Managuli's son Ashok Managuli, who has joined the party, as its candidate from Sindagi, and according to sources, former MLC Srinivas Mane may be fielded from Hangal.

JD(S) has already announced Niyaz Shaik as its candidate for Hangal, but is yet to finalise a candidate for Sindgi.

 

Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


