Arrangements underway for Badvel bypoll

KADAPA: District collector and also the district election officer V. Vijay Rama Raju called on the people of the district to co-operate in ensuring a a peaceful by-election in Badvel constituency, slated for October 30.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said the model code had come into effect soon after the Election Commission of India released the schedule. The gazette notification will be issued on Friday and nomination papers can be filed till October 8. Scrutiny of nominations will be taken up on October 11 and withdrawal of nominations will close two days later. Voting rights can be exercised from 7 am to 7 pm on October 30. Counting of votes will be November 2, he said.

Rajampet sub-collector Ketan Garg will be the returning officer (RO).

There are approximately 2,16,139 voters of which 1,08,777 are males, 1,07,340 female voters, including general and service voters, and 22 transgender voters.

Road shows and rallies are not allowed.

SP Karur Karunapathi Nagendra Kumar Anburajan said that all strict security measures were in place across the district.