UP chief minister should apologise over Rahul Gandhi issue: MK Stalin

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 1, 2020, 10:13 pm IST
Updated Oct 1, 2020, 10:13 pm IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being stopped by police personnel while he was on his way to Hathras along with party workers to meet the family members of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was murdered and gang-raped two weeks ago after his vehicle was stopped by the authorities, at Yamuna Expressway in Noida. — PTI photo
Chennai: DMK President M K Stalin demanded an open apology from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the manhandling of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi when he was walking to Hathras to console the family members of the 19-year-old girl who was brutally gang raped and killed.

In a statement on Thursday, Stalin said that he wondered if there was any rule of law in Uttar Pradesh after watching visuals of the police pushing, shoving and insulting Rahul Gandhi. If this was the plight of a national party leader, one can imagine what would be the plight of ordinary citizens in the state, where gang rapes and murders had become a regular feature, said Stalin.

 

He said even before he could overcome the shock over the news of the Hathras incident, another report had come from Balrampur, where another 22-year-old girl was kidnapped, gang raped and attacked inhumanly. The girl’s legs and hip bones were broken and she died before being taken to hospital, Stalin said.

‘Nadir of political misbehavior! Shame on UP Police. We, the people, voted for such thuggery. Irrespective of the party and its philosophy, rancor and hate will only breed and multiply, unless condemned by the majority,’ tweeted Makkal Neethi Maiyam founder Kamal Haasan.

 

Meanwhile, veteran Communist leader R Nallakannu, condemned the Hathras incident and called for a protest in all district headquarters on October 30 on behalf of the Movement for Livelihood of Oppressed People in Tamil Nadu.

