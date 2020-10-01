TPCC ridicules acquittal of accused in Babri demolition case

Security was beefed up around the old City area near Charminar in Hyderabad in view of Babri masjid demolition verdict. — PTI photo

The Telangana Congress on Wednesday demanded that the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government file an appeal against the judgment CBI Special Court in Babri Masjid demolition case, which has acquitted all the accused for lack of evidence Former Minister and Congress senior leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir

reacting on the CBI court verdict, described the verdict as highly unfortunate.

Shabbir Ali pointed out that the Supreme Court, in its judgment on November 9, 2019, held that the demolition of the Babri Masjid was “clear illegality and egregious violation” of the rule of law.

He pointed out that the verdict of the CBI Special Court was in total contradiction to the Supreme Court's judgment. He said it was strange that the CBI Court took only photographs and videos into consideration and later described them as not credible.

Pointing out that there will not be a video or picture of every crime that occurs, he said but the courts give judgments based on circumstantial evidence, eye witnesses and other factors, unfortunately, those factors and evidence were not taken into consideration by the CBI court while pronouncing the verdict.

Shabbir Ali said it was strange that the BJP leaders who openly took credit for demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, are now acting as innocent and in fact claiming that they tried to protect the disputed structure. Stating that the acquittal of all accused in the case does not mean that justice is done, he pointed out that "A crime has been committed and those involved in it must be punished. Else, this will set a wrong precedent. All parties in the case must approach the High Court against the verdict.”