The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 01 Oct 2020 KCR to expose AP and ...
Nation, Politics

KCR to expose AP and Centre in Apex Council meet

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SA ISHAQUI
Published Oct 1, 2020, 11:22 am IST
Updated Oct 1, 2020, 11:22 am IST
He decided to take the opportunity to expose the seven years delay caused by the Centre and its inactive role on the matter
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addresses all-party legislature, in Hyderabad. — PTI photo
 Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addresses all-party legislature, in Hyderabad. — PTI photo

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao felt that Andhra Pradesh was intentionally creating disputes on river water sharing. KCR convened a high-level meeting with the Water Resources department officials on Thursday at Pragathi Bhavan to discuss on the strategy to be adapted  at the Apex Council meeting to be held on October 6.

The Apex Council meeting to be chaired by Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the meeting will be attended by KCR and his counterpart AP chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

 

On Wednesday, the chief minister was  instructing the officials concerned to come with complete data and information on the Telangana State Water Resources Department and issues to be placed before the Central government.

He said “we have to give a befitting reply to the AP State’s arguments at the Apex Council meeting. Give absolute clarity on issues so that the AP government will not raise the issues again in future.” He decided to take the opportunity to expose the seven years delay caused by the Centre and its inactive role on the matter and also oppose and reject the attempts made to undermine the rights of Telangana people.

 

Sources in the state government disclosed that KCR is firm to utilise the Apex Council meeting to tell the whole country about the facts.

The chief minister who has been finding fault with the Centre for its alleged delay in allocation of water share to the states, reminded that the States Bifurcation Acts, mandates allocation of water share whenever a new State is formed.

He also reminded that “the Telangana state was formed on June 2, 2014 and we wrote a letter to the Prime Minister on June 14, 2014. In the letter, we have requested for the allocation of water to Telangana.”

 

He further reminded that “we also stated that water could be allocated by  constituting a Special tribunal under section (3) of the Inter State River Water Disputes Act 1956 or through the existing Tribunal.

We also wanted the allocation of water should be done between Telangana and AP or among the river basin states.” He pointed out that even after seven years, there was no response for the letter written to the PM and the Centre kept mum on the issue.

He charged the Centre stating that moreover, they are giving a picture that they were doing something by convening Apex Council meetings. Stating that but in reality, the Centre is not doing anything, KCR told the officials that “in the Oct 6 Apex Council meeting take the Centre to task. Be firm in demanding that there should be absolute clarity on the allocation of water to Telangana.”

 

KCR wanted the officials to prepare all arguments in support of the just demands of Telangana on the matter.

...
Tags: apex council meeting, krishna godavari water sharing, kcr
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Security was beefed up around the old City area near Charminar in Hyderabad in view of Babri masjid demolition verdict. — PTI photo

TPCC ridicules acquittal of accused in Babri demolition case

AIADMK Joint-Coordinator and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami pays tribute to former CM late J. Jayalalithaa before party's Executive Committee meeting, at party HQ in Chennai. — PTI photo

AIADMK rift continues into third day

DMK President MK Stalin during a demonstration launched by the party against the agricultural reform bills, in Keezhambi village of Kanchipuram district. — PTI photo

CBI, a caged parrot, failed to prove case: MK Stalin on Babri verdict

A sanitation worker in PPE suit disinfects the interiors of a metro train in Kochi. — DC photo

COVID cases in Kerala witness highest single day spike



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

KKR pacers Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti hand Rajasthan Royals their first loss

For KKR, this was their second successive victory and they jumped to second spot behind Delhi Capitals. (Photo | PTI)
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs KKR Match 12, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 37 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS KKR Match 12, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Yorker King Natarajan grew to become King of Hearts from a humble background

“To bowl yorkers is not easy and to execute it under pressure is another thing. That is because he works on it. He (Natarajan) does it regularly in events like TNPL and is now showing he can do it at the highest level,” Avinash Khandelwal, fielding coach of the Tamil Nadu team, said. (Photo | Twitter - @SunRisers)
 

Emotional Rashid pays tribute to his mother who died in June: She was my biggest fan

“It has been a tough one and a half year for me, first my dad expired and then my mom (in June this year). And it took a bit of time for me to come back. “My mom was my biggest fan, especially in the IPL and when I was the Man of the Match, she would always talk to me through the night,” recalled a teary-eyed Rashid at the post-match presentation. (Photo | PTI)
 

Jofra Archer-led attack reins in Rajasthan Royals at 174/6

Archer (2/18) hit the deck hard and clocked the fastest delivery of the tournament (152.1 kph) in a fiery spell, taking two key wickets of KKR — opener Shubman Gill (47 from 34 balls) and skipper Dinesh Karthik (1) — after the Royals opted to field. In this photo, Archer celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (Photo | PTI)
 

If Sanju is consistent this IPL, he will play all formats for India soon: Shane Warne

“He’s (Samson) such a talented player. I have seen a lot of talented cricketers in my time but watching Samson bat in the nets, being around him, speaking to him over the years and now watching him evolve, I mean he is something else. “He is a very special talent and I hope he hits the international stage very soon,” Shane Warne said. (Photo | Modified PTI image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bypolls to 56 Assembly seats across 12 states on November 3

Election Commission of India.

PM Modi blasts Opposition, accuses it of opposing reforms just for the sake of it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. — PTI photo

Rahul's backroom control and inaccessibility caused dissent in Congress

Rahul Gandhi (AFP file photo)

Fewer phases of polling for Bihar elections due to corona scare

Ticket seekers wait outside the Janata Dal (United) office to meet Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (PTI)

Another statue of Periyar found smeared with saffron dye

Rationalist E V Ramaswamy Peiyar is a Dravidian icon. Defacement of his statues has become a regular occurrence in Tamil Nadu.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham