G Kishan Reddy wants Telangana to hand over SCCL to centre

ADILABAD: Union home minister of state G. Kishan Reddy on Monday demanded that the state government give an explanation as to why the SCCL has slipped into losses and is not in a position to pay the salaries to its employees.

He reminded that the SCCL was making good profits till recently and asked the state government to hand over the SCCL to the Central government if it is not capable of running it.

He was speaking at a Singareni Employees Rights protection meeting organised in Godavarikhani in Pedda-palli district. TBGKS working president Kengarla Mallaiah joined the BMS affiliated to the BJP at the meeting.

Mr Kishan Reddy alleged that TRS is taking an unilateral decision as far as SCCL is concerned just because it has 51 per cent share in the SCCL. He demanded as to why the state government failed to implement dependent jobs to the children of the employees.