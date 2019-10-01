Nation Politics 01 Oct 2019 Fadnavis to face tri ...
Nation, Politics

Fadnavis to face trial for not disclosing criminal cases in poll affidavict

PTI
Published Oct 1, 2019, 12:12 pm IST
Updated Oct 1, 2019, 12:13 pm IST
The Maharashtra Assembly polls will be held on October 21, with the results emerging three days later.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi passed the orders on the plea filed by one Satish Ukey. (Photo: File)
 A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi passed the orders on the plea filed by one Satish Ukey. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: In a jolt to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside the Bombay High Court order and directed the BJP leader to face trial for allegedly failing to furnish details of two pending criminal cases.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi passed the orders on the plea filed by one Satish Ukey.

 

On July 23, the top court, while reserving the verdict, had said that the alleged "omission" by Fadnavis of not disclosing information about two criminal cases in his election affidavit in the 2014 assembly polls may be decided in the trial.

The Maharashtra Assembly polls will be held on October 21, with the results emerging three days later.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: ranjan gogoi, devendra fadnavis, maharashtra assembly elections 2019
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Niranjan Patnaik has requested common people and well-wishers of the party to donate funds to enable the party meet election expenses for the bypoll elections for Bijepur Assembly constituency scheduled to be held on October 21.(@NPatnaikOdisha/Twitter)

Odisha Congress chief asks people for donations to fight polls

Speaking to media, SP Sonbhadra, Prabhakar Chaudhary said, 'We received the information that Shiv Pratap Singh has been attacked by a group of men at around 10:30 pm. We immediately rushed to the spot. We have also found one CCTV footage from near the incident site but is yet to ascertain if those men present in the video are the culprits.' (Photo: ANI)

UP: Panchayat president shot dead in Sonbhadra by unidentified miscreants

Gandhi, who is the Wayanad MP, met Vijayan at Kerala House and held discussions for about 20 minutes. (Photo: Twitter)

Rahul meets Kerala CM on night traffic ban on NH through Tiger Reserve

Out of the 288 assembly seats in the state, a total of 125 has been released by the BJP. (Photo: ANI)

BJP releases first list for Maharashtra, CM Fadnavis to fight from Nagpur South-West



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Top 15 banks that offer the lowest home loan interest rates

Any time is a good time to buy if you intend to live in the home.
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 1: ‘Bed Friends Forever’ changes dynamics

Bigg Boss 13 Day 1 still.
 

Asus ZenBook 15 UX534 review- The laptop from the future

The Asus ZenBook UX534 fits a 15.6-inch screen in a 14-inch chassis, making it one of the world's smallest 15-inch laptops.
 

Viral video: Rs 2 cr or six hot girls in Maldives, here's what Kapil Sharma chooses

Kapil Sharma and Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Amazon, Flipkart make record first-day festive sales in India

Both, the “Big Billion Days” sale and Amazon’s “Great Indian Festival”, will finish on Oct 4, according to their websites.
 

Kangana Ranaut reveals what BF asked her to do while kissing for first time

Kangana Ranaut.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Only 250 under preventive detention, some in 5-star guest houses in J&K: Ram Madhav

Madhav further asserted that in 1994, a 'unanimous decision was taken that the only point left to discuss with Pakistan is when they will handover Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to India.' (Photo: File)

Yediyurappa gives offer to disqualified MLAs who brought down government

Seeking to clear the air in the backdrop of opposition to giving tickets to them, the Chief Minister said there was no need for any confusion. (Photo: File)

‘Maharashtra will be my karma-bhoomi’: Aaditya on contesting polls

‘I am doing this to build a new Maharashtra. I do not run after my dream, but will work for the dreams of others. This is the time to rid Maharashtra of unemployment and removing castes in the state,’ Aaditya Thackeray said. (Photo: Twitter | @ShivSena)

Haryana polls: BJP's first list features Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt

The BJP has already held several rallies in Haryana, where it faces a fragmented opposition. One of its major election issues is the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise to filter out illegal immigrants in the state, similar to the one carried out in Assam. (Photo: File)

‘Patients from Bihar come on Rs 500 ticket, get Rs 5L treatment for free’: Kejriwal

Kejriwal, however, expressed concerns over the pressure on the hospitals in the national capital and called for improving healthcare across the country. (Photo: Twitter | @ArvindKejriwal)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham