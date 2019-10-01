Nation Politics 01 Oct 2019 Divisive politics wi ...
Nation, Politics

Divisive politics will not work in Bengal: Mamata counters Shah on NRC

PTI
Published Oct 1, 2019, 9:25 pm IST
Updated Oct 1, 2019, 9:36 pm IST
'Everyone is welcome to our state and enjoy the hospitality of our people,' Mamata Banerjee said.
'Bengal is known to respect leaders of different faiths for ages. This can never be spoilt,' Mamata Banerjee said.
 'Bengal is known to respect leaders of different faiths for ages. This can never be spoilt,' Mamata Banerjee said.

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday cautioned the people of West Bengal against divisive politics and said it will not work in the state.

Bengal is known for its hospitality and people of different faiths in the state practice their respective religions. But they assemble to celebrate a festival like Durga Puja, which unifies people of different faiths, she said.

 

"Everyone is welcome to our state and enjoy the hospitality of our people. But please don't profess any divisive politics ... It will not work in Bengal," she said inaugurating a community puja in south Kolkata.

"Please don't spread the religion of divisive politics. Please don't create rift among people. Bengal is known to respect leaders of different faiths for ages. This can never be spoilt," she said.

Banerjee's comments follow Shah's speech at a BJP programme "People of Bengal are being misled about the NRC ... I assure all Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain refugees that they won't have to leave the country ... They will get Indian citizenship and enjoy all the rights of an Indian national when the Citizenship Amendment Bill is passed in Parliament".

Shah, also BJP president, had assured that all infiltrators will be thrown out of the country.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: mamata banerjee, durga puja, citizenship amendment bill, amit shah
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

The revenue during September declined by 2.67 per cent in comparison to the revenue collected in the same month a year ago, the release said. (Photo: File)

GST collection declines to Rs 91,916 crore in September

It will be conducted from Shaheed Smarak to Hazratganj GPO in the city. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Priyanka Gandhi to participate in padyatra on Gandhi Jayanti

The Prime Minister's remarks came here during his address in the valedictory session of Assistant Secretaries, the IAS officers of the 2017 batch. (Photo: File)

Take feedback, analyze and then incorporate: PM Modi to young civil servants



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ketika Sharma goes topless for Romantic's poster starring Akash Puri; check out

Romantic Poster. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Netizens want Ameesha Patel to be out of the show; read tweets

Ameesha Patel in Bigg Boss 13 house.
 

Samsung to bring Galaxy Fold to Indian market later this month for Rs 1.65 lakh

With a price tag of about Rs 1.65 lakh, the device is probably one of the most expensive ones in the Indian market.
 

In Vietnam, men parade but women rule at a festival called 'Kate'

The week-long festival, which began last Friday, marks the Cham calendar's de facto new year, at the onset of a new harvest. (Photo: Social Media)
 

Delhi Police helpline number 112 receives 10,000 blank calls a day

The problem arises after callers accidentally press the power button three times, which automatically connects an SOS call to number 112. (Photo: File)
 

Top 15 banks that offer the lowest home loan interest rates

Any time is a good time to buy if you intend to live in the home.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

‘NRC to ensure country’s safety, Mamata spreading lies’: Shah in Bengal

‘I today want to assure Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist and Christian refugees, you will not be forced to leave India by the Centre. Don't believe rumours. Before NRC, we will bring Citizenship Amendment Bill, which will ensure these people get Indian citizenship,’ Shah said. (Photo: ANI)

BJP releases first list for Maharashtra, CM Fadnavis to fight from Nagpur South-West

Out of the 288 assembly seats in the state, a total of 125 has been released by the BJP. (Photo: ANI)

Fadnavis to face trial for not disclosing criminal cases in poll affidavict

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi passed the orders on the plea filed by one Satish Ukey. (Photo: File)

Only 250 under preventive detention, some in 5-star guest houses in J&K: Ram Madhav

Madhav further asserted that in 1994, a 'unanimous decision was taken that the only point left to discuss with Pakistan is when they will handover Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to India.' (Photo: File)

Yediyurappa gives offer to disqualified MLAs who brought down government

Seeking to clear the air in the backdrop of opposition to giving tickets to them, the Chief Minister said there was no need for any confusion. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham