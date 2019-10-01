BJP releases first list for Maharashtra, CM Fadnavis to fight from Nagpur South-West

Out of the 288 assembly seats in the state, a total of 125 has been released by the BJP. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released the first list for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections which is due to be held on October 21.

Out of the 288 assembly seats in the state, a total of 125 has been released by the BJP. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to contest from Nagpur South West, BJP's Maharashtra Chief Chandrakant Patil to contest from Kothrud and Pankaja Munde to contest from Parli.

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil who recently quit Congress and joined BJP recently to contest from Shirdi. State Minister Girish Mahajan to contest from Jamner.

