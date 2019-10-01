Amit Shah Kashmir talk all lies, says Asaduddin Owaisi

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi accused home minister Amit Shah of lying about the restrictions impo-sed on Kashmir and the condition of people in that state. Mr Owaisi was reacting to Mr Shah’s statement that restrictions are there in the minds of people but not on those in the Valley.

Speaking to media at his residence on Monday, the AIMIM leader observed that Mr Shah should not utter lies. He pointed out that former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad was stopped twice from visiting Kashmir. Mr Azad was allowed only after the Sup-reme Court intervened into the issue. Likewise, the daughter of former CM Mahbooba Mufti and CPM party chief Sitaram Yechuri too could get into the troubled state on a directive from the apex court.

Mr Owaisi also pointed out that while Mr Shah stated in Parliament that former chief minister Farooq Abdullah was free, it was later revealed that Mr Abdullah had been booked under the Public Safety Act. The MIM leader asked if everything was okay in Kashmir, why schools were closed and people not allowed use of cellphones.

“There is undeclared emergency in Kashmir,” he remarked.

Commenting on #GoBackModi trending on Twitter against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tamil Nadu, Mr Owaisi said: “I think right to dissent is part of democracy. We can criticise the Prime Minister, BJP or RSS. People are exercising their right to freedom of expression, a democratic right.”

Commenting on the Mr Shah’s statement on Hindi, he said: “I still feel the BJP believes in Mr Shah’s statement that India needs one language to unite the country. The country is united and will get more united so long as we celebrate the diversity within this country,” the MIM leader stated.

The MIM leader accused RSS of preaching supremacy of one religion and said RSS wants to convert India into a theocratic state.