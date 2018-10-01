search on deccanchronicle.com
PM Modi invited to contest from Secunderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 1, 2018, 1:27 am IST
Updated Oct 1, 2018, 1:27 am IST
Modi is currently representing Varanasi constituency in Uttar Pradesh.
Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who the BJP says is their star campaigner for the elections in Telangana, has been invited to contest from Secunderabad constituency, considered to be a safe seat for the party. 

It is learnt that BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya made this proposal to the party’s national president Amit Shah during his recent meeting at New Delhi.

 

Sources in the BJP said that since the BJP was trying to establish its reach in southern states, Mr Modi contesting from Secunderabad would add to party’s prospects. Citing Congress leader Indira Gandhi, who contested from Medak in Telangana and Chickmagalur in Karnataka, the sources said that Mr Modi also contesting from south India will benefit the party. 

Former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao also contested from Nandyal in Kurnool and Ramtek in Maharashtra. Modi is currently representing Varanasi constituency in Uttar Pradesh. However, it is to be seen whether he would be interested in contesting from Secunderabad, said a party leader.

