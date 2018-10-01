search on deccanchronicle.com
Netas smile as dollar shines

Published Oct 1, 2018
Updated Oct 1, 2018, 1:22 am IST
Rise in currency inflation increases NRI donations to political parties.
The NRI cells of major political parties like the TRS, TD and the Congress are working overtime to convert promises of donations by their supporters into actual writing of cheques.
HYDERABAD: Political parties are gung-ho about getting more rupees for the dollar donations they are receiving from their supporters in the US, UAE, and other foreign countries.

The NRI cells of major political parties like the the TRS, TD and the Congress are working overtime to convert promises of donations by their supporters into actual writing of cheques. The rupee is quoting at Rs 72.56 against the dollar.

 

An NRI who plans to contest the elections said, “Thanks to currency inflation, I can wind up my campaign with less spend and conserve dollars.” The TRS is the first preferred party to test their luck, he said. The TRS has NRI cells in 25 countries and is expanding its reach ever since Nizambad MP K. Kavitha launched the US NRI Cell on April 19, 2015.

The TD had been traditionally very strong with NRI donations as the Telugu diaspora which supported the party was very affluent, said Mr Ratnakar, a chartered accountant. He said every time actor-MLA N. Balakrishna, AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu or Mr N. Lokesh visit the US, they invariably solicit donations either for the party activities or for cancer charity.

A YSRC leader said that they had very strong sympathisers in the US, Australia, London and the UAE. Mr Chevi Reddy Bhaskar Reddy visited foreign countries to strengthen NRI operations, he added.

Dr Yadaiah, a medical practitioner, who recently joined the BJP, said he was confident of raising resources on his own as most of his friends were working abroad as doctors and well-settled. “Thanks to the rupee weakening, it need not pinch them much to support me,” he said.

On the other hand, political parties spending on technology to pep up social media contacts were shelling down more money on the imports of cameras and other live broadcasting infrastructure, said Bitra Tech chief executive officer N. Rao Bitra.

He said that as the campaign went down to disseminating on whataspp groups and facebook live, prospective candidates were placing orders to import digital cameras and other paraphernalia.

