Malla Reddy gets wish, to contest from Medchal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Oct 1, 2018, 1:16 am IST
Updated Oct 1, 2018, 1:16 am IST
Mr Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled to address public meetings in Warangal and Khammam on October 7 and 8, respectively.
Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and its president K. Chandrasekhar Rao
Hyderabad: TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has finalised the party's candidates for the 14 seats which were left out of the September 6 list. 

Mr Chandrasekhar Rao will resume his poll campaign from October 3 and is expected to announce the names in the respective districts during public meetings. He last addressed an election meeting on September 7 in Husnabad a day after dissolution of Assembly on September 6. 

 

The CM is learnt to have rejected tickets for two outgoing TRS legislators from Medchal and Malkajgiri. Medchal legislator M. Sudheer Reddy and Malkajgiri MLA C. Kanaka Reddy are all set to be replaced by Malkajgiri MP Chamakura Malla Reddy and MLC Mynampally Hanumantha Rao respectively. With Warangal East MLA Konda Surekha quitting the TRS to join the Congress recently, the TRS boss is expected to announce the name of party’s candidate for this seat in the first week of October.

The TRS leadership took the decision to hold public meetings featuring the Chief Minister in the five erstwhile districts of Nalgonda, Warangal, Mahbubnagar, Khammam besides Nizamabad. The first meeting will be addressed in Nizamabad on October 3, followed by Nalgonda on October 4, Wanaparthy on October 5. 

Mr Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled to address public meetings in Warangal and Khammam on October 7 and 8, respectively.  With a massive demand for party tickets in GHMC limits, the leadership is trying to pacify the contenders and make them work in favour of official candidates.

A few GHMC corporators have raised a banner of revolt against the party for renominating TD defectors from the Uppal, Qutbullapur, Kukatpally and Serilingampally Assembly constituencies. Mr K.T. Rama Rao has been holding meetings in the GHMC limits and pacifying the disgruntled leaders and asking them cooperate and ensure victory for the official candidates with a promise that they would be given suitable posts after the TRS retains power.

