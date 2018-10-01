search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Congress may cash in on FIRs filed against leaders

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KIRAN REDDY ALTHURU
Published Oct 1, 2018, 1:05 am IST
Updated Oct 1, 2018, 1:05 am IST
The TRS had to defend itself saying it it did not have anything to do with Central government departments.
A. Revanth Reddy
 A. Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Following the string of cases booked on its leaders, the Congress is expecting some sympathy from the public. At least one leader has openly said that the people were expressing concern and the cases were politically benefiting the party.

With the cases being booked in the shadow of the elections, the party is claiming that they are trumped up. The Congress is targeting the TRS for the income-tax raids on party leader A. Revanth Reddy. The TRS had to defend itself saying it it did not have anything to do with Central government departments.

 

Just a few days before the raids, Mr Revanth Reddy had alleged that caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were conspiring to harass him with the help of Enforcement Directorate and income-tax departments.  

A senior Congress leader, on condition of anonymity said, “With the cases, our leaders will definitely earn sympathy from the public. The public knows that the cases are false and the government is harassing us. The ruling party has made a mistake by harassing the Opposition during the elections.”

He said that Mr Revanth Reddy was targeted when he was in the Telugu Desam at the time of the ‘cash for note’ case, but his popularity only seemed to increase by the time he was released from jail, the leaders said. Party workers gathered at his house last week when the I-T rides were on, he pointed out.

A couple of days ago, Congress leader Turpu Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy who was arrested in a case of alleged human trafficking, said that the people were expressing support for him after he came out of jail on bail.

Speaking to mediapersons, he thanked the government saying that the “false cases” had helped him prove his standing, “Caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has benefited me with false cases. The police was shocked at seeing my house and laughed at the government for maiing the allegations on me. The people have come to know that the government is targeting the Congress leaders. I have gained politically”, he added.

Tags: congress, trs, income-tax raids, a. revanth reddy, k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Selfie obsession has led to 43 deaths every year since 2011

Scientists recommend no selfie zones, like those established in tourist spots in India, as a possible way to prevent such accidents (Photo: AFP)
 

Ravi Shastri's memes break the internet after India's Asia Cup triumph

The coach said India's biggest gain from the Asia Cup was the high standards of fielding the players have displayed all throughout the tournament. (Photo: AP)
 

Scientists discover Amazonian plant that can be effective against liver cancer

The study also found that the plant doesn’t affect healthy human liver cells (Photo: AFP)
 

Will Suzuki future-proof India by entering premium segments?

India is the biggest market for small cars in the world.
 

Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios Chhichhore commences shoot today!

Nitesh Tiwari poses with clapperboard for Chhichhore.
 

Hyderabad sees fastest GDP growth; Chennai, Kolkata slowest

The Brookings analysis of Oxford economics data showed that Hyderabad ranked third across the world in terms of employment growth rate.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Mullapally Ramachandran’s clarion call to fight CPM and BJP

New KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran returns the pen to Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala after signing the register at Indira Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Outgoing PCC president M. M. Hassan, Congress leader A. K. Antony, V. S. Sivakumar, MLA, spokesperson Rajmohan Unnithan, vice-president Laly Vincent, Political Affairs Committee member Shanimol Usman and Thiruvananthapuram DCC president Neyyatinkara Sanal. (Photo:A.V. MUZAFAR)

Modi-Shah in ‘mahagathbandhan’ with Pakistan's ISI, claims Congress

Congress demanded that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah apologise to nation for 'inviting' ISI to Pathankot air base and for reposing faith in it. (Photo: File | PTI)

Mandya makeover: CM HD Kumaraswa says big projects on anvil

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy hands over a cheque for Rs 2 lakh to the family of Nandish who committed suicide along with his wife and two children in Pandavapura in Mandya district (Photo:DC)

BS Yeddyurappa lying low, waiting to strike at opportune time?

File photo of (from left) D. V. Sadananda Gowda, Muralidhar Rao, B. S. Yeddyurappa and Ananth Kumar.

‘All problems sorted out with Jarkiholis’

Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar visits Mahadayi river at Khanapura taluk and inspects the Kalasa Banduri project site, in Belagavi on Wednesday accompanied by MLAs Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Anjali Nimbalkar and officials of the Karnataka Niravari Nigam. (Photo:KPN)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham