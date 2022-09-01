KCR, Nitish Kumar should focus first on retaining their CM seats, BJP's Sushil Modi

New Delhi: Former deputy chief minister of Bihar and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday hit out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao saying that KCR should concentrate on consolidating his position in his home state.

Taking to ANI, Sushil Modi alleged that both KCR and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had shared a stage and talked ill about the central government policies and inflation.

"KCR should first try to save his CM post in 2023 then think about 2024," Sushil Modi said.

Modi alleged that KCR's party had lost its support base and lost two-bye elections to BJP in Telangana reducing the seats in Hyderabad's municipal elections. In such a situation the Telangana CM should think about retaining his position as Chief Minister post, Modi said adding that it seems KCR seems to be on shaky grounds and was unlikely to survive the upcoming 2023 Assembly election.

The former deputy Bihar Chief Minister further said both KCR and Nitish Kumar had lost the trust of the people.

The people of the country want a strong Prime Minister and a majority government. People do not want a government in which permission has to be taken for everything.

"Manmohan Singh had to take permission for everything and people have seen the 90s so now people will not go back to that era again. No matter how much Nitish Kumar and KCR get together but the public has no faith in such people anymore."

Meanwhile, the Upper House MP from Bihar said: "Nitish Kumar has joined hands with the Grand Alliance. do you remember when the Lok Sabha elections were held in 2019, Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav also formed an alliance then the media was predicting that BJP will suffer a lot in Uttar Pradesh but the result is in front of you..."

He further claimed that BJP won 64 seats then and similar results will be in Bihar in 2024. In front of Narendra Modi, no other face will stand.

"Nitish Kumar will not be able to become the Prime Minister and he will also lose the post of Chief Minister post because RJD will break his party JDU and Tejashwi become Chief Minister so Nitish ji, you save the chair of your chief minister's post because the direct threat to the post of Chief Minister of Bihar currently" he added.

On Wednesday, KCR arrived in Patna and met with Nitish Kumar. He called for unity of all Opposition parties for a "BJP mukt Bharat." KCR was in Patna to give financial assistance to the families of Indian soldiers who lost their lives at Galwan Valley in 2020.

Rao's visit assumes significance as his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar recently severed ties with the NDA and formed a government in that state with RJD, Congress, CPI-ML (L), CPI, CPI(M) and HAM under the 'Mahagathbandhan'.