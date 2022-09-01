  
Nation Politics 01 Sep 2022 Botched FP operation ...
Nation, Politics

Botched FP operations: BJP demands KCR to sack health minister

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 1, 2022, 11:52 pm IST
Updated Sep 2, 2022, 12:14 am IST
Harish Rao said the women who underwent surgeries at the camp were admitted to the hospitals as a precautionary measure. — DC File Image
 Harish Rao said the women who underwent surgeries at the camp were admitted to the hospitals as a precautionary measure. — DC File Image

Hyderabad: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded that Chief Miniter K. Chandrashekar Rao sack health minister T. Harish Rao for the death of four women in botched-up family planning surgeries at Ibrahimpatnam on August 25.

Terming the deaths as murders committed by the government, Sanjay met with the women who were undergoing treatment at a corporate hospital here. Later, Sanjay said the CM would not take action because Harish Rao was a family member.

Alleging that the TRS government was trying to wash its hands off by paying ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to each of the victims' families, Sanjay demanded that the government pay Rs 1 crore besides granting them houses and free education to their children. Those who were undergoing treatment should get compensation of Rs 10 lakh each, he said.

Harish Rao said a detailed report has been sought from a team of experts, headed by the Director of Public Health, to prevent such incidents in future. " The government has been continuously monitoring the situation and admitted the 30 women to premier hospitals," he said.

Harish Rao said the women who underwent surgeries at the camp were admitted to the hospitals as a precautionary measure.

Speaking to the media, after visiting the patients at NIMS Hospital, Harish Rao said action would be taken against those who were found negligent. He the government had conducted 12 lakh family planning operations without incident. 

...
Tags: bandi sanjay, ibrahimpatnam family operations, sack harish rao
Location: India, Telangana


Horoscope 02 September 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

On August 27, Siva Kumar and Ramakrishna entered into the compound of the house in the night and hid there before Krishna Rao could arrive from the hotel. The owner came past midnight. Soon after he opened the door, the two hit him on the head with a stick. They then slit his throat with a pen knife to ensure he was dead. They took ₹10,000 found in the pocket of Krishna Rao. — Representational Image/By arrangement

Employee, accomplice held for Nellore couple’s murder

In Nellore and Ongole, people made a bee-line to see different varieties of Ganesh idols installed in various parts of the two cities on Wednesday and Thursday. Main thoroughfares remained packed with families moving from one pandal to another with enthusiasm. — Representational Image/DC

Devotional fervour marks Vinayaka Chavithi

Mohammad Siddiq, a resident of Ramnagar who has been in Texas for the past five years, took a flight to Hyderabad to attend his favourite Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. — Representational Image/DC

Muslim from Texas installs Ganesh idol in Hyderabad

A senior official from Telangana power utilities said that AP government had approached High Court and National Company Law Tribunal over power dues. — DC Image

TS decided to fight legally to get power dues from AP



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Focus on your state’s progress first, Sitharaman tells KCR

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing the Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana core committee meeting of Zaheerabad parliamentary constituency in Kamareddy on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter)

KCR turning Telangana into laughing stock across India: Kishan

Union minister G. Kishan Reddy. (DC Image)

Calm down, G23 leaders tell Azad

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (PTI file photo)

BJP will win Munugode, claims Rajagopal Reddy

File photo of Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy. (DC Image)

KCR ignored Telangana soldiers' sacrifices: Revanth

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->