Botched FP operations: BJP demands KCR to sack health minister

Harish Rao said the women who underwent surgeries at the camp were admitted to the hospitals as a precautionary measure. — DC File Image

Hyderabad: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded that Chief Miniter K. Chandrashekar Rao sack health minister T. Harish Rao for the death of four women in botched-up family planning surgeries at Ibrahimpatnam on August 25.

Terming the deaths as murders committed by the government, Sanjay met with the women who were undergoing treatment at a corporate hospital here. Later, Sanjay said the CM would not take action because Harish Rao was a family member.

Alleging that the TRS government was trying to wash its hands off by paying ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to each of the victims' families, Sanjay demanded that the government pay Rs 1 crore besides granting them houses and free education to their children. Those who were undergoing treatment should get compensation of Rs 10 lakh each, he said.

Harish Rao said a detailed report has been sought from a team of experts, headed by the Director of Public Health, to prevent such incidents in future. " The government has been continuously monitoring the situation and admitted the 30 women to premier hospitals," he said.

Harish Rao said the women who underwent surgeries at the camp were admitted to the hospitals as a precautionary measure.

Speaking to the media, after visiting the patients at NIMS Hospital, Harish Rao said action would be taken against those who were found negligent. He the government had conducted 12 lakh family planning operations without incident.