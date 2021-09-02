Nation Politics 01 Sep 2021 KCR to lay stone for ...
KCR to lay stone for TRS office in Delhi today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 2, 2021, 12:23 am IST
Updated Sep 2, 2021, 12:23 am IST
TRS Party office building in Delhi is going to be similar to that of party's headquarters Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo:Twitter)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo:Twitter)

HYDERABAD: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao reached Delhi on Monday along with ministers, party MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other leaders. He will be in Delhi for three days and return on Friday. He will lay foundation for the construction of TRS office building in Delhi on Thursday.

Rao will conduct ‘Bhumi Puja’ for the office along with wife Shobha and son K.T. Rama Rao, the party's working president. The event has been organised on a grand note with the participation of ministers and party's top leaders.

 

While the Chief Minister took a special flight from Begumpet airport along with his wife Shobha, Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh Kumar, a few ministers and other leaders. Rama Rao left for Delhi in a regular flight from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, accompanied by ministers Ch. Malla Reddy and V. Srinivas Goud and a few other party MLAs, MLCs and MPs.

Finance minister T. Harish Rao will skip this event as he is engaged in the Huzurabad bypoll campaigning for party candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav. Ministers Gangula Kamalakar and Koppula Eshwar, who are also in Huzurabad, will not attend the event.

 

Party sources said the Chief Minister finalised the design for the party office building in Delhi which will be similar to that of party's headquarters Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad. They said the Delhi office had been designed in a manner that reflects the symbol of self-respect of people of Telangana in the national capital.

The Chief Minister set a deadline of 12 months to complete the project.
Sources said the building would have more facilities than Hyderabad office. It will have 15 rooms, kitchen-cum-dining area, huge conference hall and also chambers for the party president, members of party's state executive committee and others.

 

Political parties with a strength of seven members in Parliament are eligible for allotment of land from the Centre to build their offices in Delhi. The TRS, with a strength of 16 MPs in the Parliament (nine Lok Sabha and seven Rajya Sabha), was allotted 1,100 sqm (1,315 sq. yards) with two blocks admeasuring 550 sq. metre each in Vasanth Vihar area in Delhi.

Tags: trs party office in delhi, telangana bhavan, chief minister k. chandrashekar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


