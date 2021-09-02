Nation Politics 01 Sep 2021 CM Jagan reaches Kad ...
CM Jagan reaches Kadapa for two-day visit

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 2, 2021, 12:28 am IST
Updated Sep 2, 2021, 12:28 am IST
The CM was accompanied by his wife Bharathi, secretary Dhanunjaya Reddy and assistant personal secretary Nageshwara Reddy
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)
KADAPA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived at the Kadapa Airport on Wednesday for a two-day tour of the Kadapa district. District officials and public representatives received him in a grand manner.

The CM was accompanied by his wife Bharathi, secretary Dhanunjaya Reddy and assistant personal secretary Nageshwara Reddy. He was received at the airport by Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amjad Basha, district minister in-charge Adimulapu Suresh, district collector V. Vijayarama Raju, Kurnool DIG Venkatramireddy and district SP Nagendra Kumar Anburajan.

 

Later, the Chief Minister left for Idupulapaya Estate by helicopter. On reaching Idupulapaya, he received petitions from those present and subsequently proceeded to the guest house.

Among those who met Jagan Mohan Reddy are MLCs C. Ramachandraya, Katti Narasimhareddy and Ramesh Yadav, Kamalapuram MLA Ravindranath Reddy, Jammalamadugu MLA Sudhir Reddy, Kadapa mayor Suresh Babu, deputy mayors Mumtaz Begum and Nithyanandareddy, former MLA Amarnath Reddy and late Badvel MLA Venkata Subbiah’s wife Dr. Sudha and others.

