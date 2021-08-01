Telangana's Dalit Bandhu likely to get statutory status

The Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar said the district collector and district in-charge minister would play a key role in the successful implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme. (Photo:Twitter@TelanganaCMO

HYDERABAD: The state government’s recently announced scheme - Dalit Bandhu – will be launched on August 16 in Huzurabad Assembly constituency on a pilot basis.

Under the scheme, the government will transfer Rs 10 lakh to each Dalit family in the constituency to pursue self-employment of their choice to attain social and economic improvement. The state government sanctioned Rs 2,000 crore for the scheme of which Rs 500 crore was already released and kept ready for launching the scheme on August 16.

The state Cabinet which met here on Sunday gave its nod for the launch of Dalit Bandhu scheme on August 16. The Cabinet felt that it would be appropriate to accord statutory status to Dalit Bandhu scheme to ensure the continuance of the scheme forever whichever party may be in power.

The Cabinet decided to extend the scheme to the entire state later in a phased manner after assessing the pros and cons of the scheme in Huzurabad and rectifying anomalies, if any detected in the implementation of the scheme.

It was decided to extend training to Dalit beneficiaries to make their choice of self-employment profitable. Committees will be set up from village-level to state-level comprising of officials and intellectuals to monitor the progress of beneficiaries periodically and assist them in case of any difficulties. A Centre for Dalit Enterprise will be set up in each district to promote Dalit entrepreneurs.

The Chief Minister said the district collector and district in-charge minister would play a key role in the successful implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme.