Telangana to provide EWS quota in education, jobs

HYDERABAD: The Telangana state government decided to implement the Centre’s economically weaker sections (EWS) reservations in education and employment from this year.

The state Cabinet which met here at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday approved implementation of 10 per cent EWS quota to only those families whose gross annual income is below Rs 8 lakh.

The Cabinet also decided to give relaxation of five years in upper age limit for EWS quota candidates in job notifications to be issued by the state government. It asked district collectors to collect data of children district-wise orphaned by Covid-19 to extend various government benefits like free education, accommodation, food etc. The Cabinet directed women and child welfare department to take care of all needs of children orphaned by Covid till they completed their education, secured employment and settled down in life.

Officials were also asked to complete implementation of free power to dhobi ghats and saloons up to 250 units usage each within a week. The Cabinet decided to extend Aasara pensions to additional 6,62 lakh beneficiaries by lowering the upper age limit from existing 65 years to 57 years. With this, the total Aasara beneficiaries in state will increase to 58 lakhs.

The Cabinet also directed the health department to take all steps to control the spread of Covid. It instructed officials to increase Covid tests and vaccination besides ensuring adequate beds, oxygen and other required facilities in all hospitals. It asked officials to visit districts that are witnessing comparatively higher positive cases and lay special focus on controlling Covid.