KCR opposes immediate MLC polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 1, 2021, 1:38 am IST
Updated Aug 1, 2021, 1:38 am IST
State govt told the ECI that it would not be appropriate to hold elections for 6 MLC seats under MLA's quota till the Covid-19 subsides
Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.(Photo:Twitter@TelanganaCMO)
HYDERABAD: The state government on Saturday told the Election Commission of India that it would not be appropriate to hold elections for six MLC seats under MLA's quota till the Covid situation subsides significantly and conditions become conducive to hold elections. Official sources said the government has written a letter to EC to this effect on Saturday.

This was in response to EC's letter sent on July 28 seeking its view on holding MLC polls.

 

 The state government's opinion raised questions over the possibility of holding the Huzurabad Assembly by-election soon.  However, it remains to be seen what decision the EC will take. Six MLC seats under MLA's quota fell vacant on June 3.

The state government's opinion has surprised political circles as there are just 119 MLAs, who are eligible to vote in these MLC polls. Moreover, the possibility of polling is almost zero because TRS has an absolute majority in the Legislative Assembly and can win all six seats. Despite this, the state government has decided against immediate MLC polls. It has fuelled speculations that TRS wants to delay even Huzurabad polls as part of its election strategy to buy more time to implement Dalit Bandhu scheme and launch several other development programmes in the constituency before the poll code comes into force.

 

TRS sources said that the sympathy factor for Etala Rajendar is gradually decreasing.

Tags: mlc polls, mlc elections, huzarabad by-poll, kcr
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


