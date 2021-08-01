Nation Politics 01 Aug 2021 KCR bypoll sops put ...
Nation, Politics

KCR bypoll sops put TRS MLAs in soup

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Aug 1, 2021, 12:16 am IST
Updated Aug 1, 2021, 12:16 am IST
Public demand resignation of legislators to facilitate byelections in order to get funds and schemes to their constituencies
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo:Twitter@TelanganaCMO)

HYDERABAD: TRS MLAs are facing a piquant situation due to the 'election strategies' of the party leadership to win bypolls.

TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is laying special focus on constituencies going for bypolls by sanctioning thousands of crores of rupees for development works, rolling out schemes like Dalit Bandhu to transfer Rs 10 lakh cash to each beneficiary, which is bringing pressure on TRS MLAs of other constituencies to tender their resignation and ensure a bypoll to get similar benefits.

 

Opposition MLAs are going to the extent of offering to resign to force a bypoll if the Chief Minister sanctions Rs 2,000 crore to their constituency, as he did it in Huzurabad.

Social media is flooded with posts demanding the resignation of TRS MLAs to get funds.

In some constituencies, hoardings were set up demanding the resignation of TRS MLAs saying that only bypolls will bring funds, development and schemes, They highlight the windfall secured by the Dubbak and Nagarjunasagar constituencies, and now Huzurabad.

The campaign was initiated by BJP senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy in Bhongir, who set up a hoarding saying Bhongir constituency will get funds and Dalit Bandhu only if TRS MLA Pailla Shekar Reddy resigns and a bypoll is held.

 

This campaign spread to constituencies represented by the TRS, forcing the MLAs to pacify voters saying that the Chief Minister treats all constituencies equally and every constituency will get Dalit Bandhu and funds.

"The bypolls at Dubbak and Nagarjunasagar have benefited the constituencies a lot. The voters got new Aasara pensions, ration cards, roads, bridges, community halls, residential schools, colleges, integrated markets etc. Now Huzurabad is getting Rs 3,000 crore funds, Dalit Bandhu and sheep distribution scheme,” Narayana Reddy said.

 

TRS MLAs in other constituencies have failed to secure such funds and schemes for their constituencies during the past seven years. This clearly proves that development and schemes come only if TRS MLAs resign and bring bypoll, Narayana Reddy said.

A social media post demanding resignation of TRS MLAs read, "A sincere request to all those who want development of our constituency. The resignation from TRS by Etala Rajendar fetched Rs 2,000 crore Dalit Bandhu, 11,000 new Aasara pensions, 12,000 sheep to Huzurabad and four lakh new ration cards to the entire state. This was possible because of the bypoll. Let us demand that all our TRS MLAs resign and force a bypoll with an assurance that we will reelect them if they bring funds and schemes to our constituencies too."

 

Tags: kcr, dalit bandhu, eatala rajeder, k chadrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


