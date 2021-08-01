Nation Politics 01 Aug 2021 Congress seeks Gangu ...
Nation, Politics

Congress seeks Gangula Kamalakar Reddy's resignation

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 1, 2021, 12:50 am IST
Updated Aug 1, 2021, 12:50 am IST
Komatireddy Narendar Reddy alleged that CM KCR firmly believed that to win any election, he should sanction funds, announce sops and schemes
City Congress leaders staged a dharna at Geeta Bhavan Chowrasta demanding that Minister Gangula Kamalakar Reddy, who is representing Karimnagar assembly segment, must resign immediately to bring in development to the constituency, here on Saturday. (Photo:DC)
KARIMNAGAR: City Congress leaders staged a dharna at Geeta Bhavan Chowrasta demanding that Minister Gangula Kamalakar Reddy, who is representing Karimnagar assembly segment, must resign immediately to bring in development to the constituency, here on Saturday.

They said the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government remembered people and development only when there were elections, so for the development to take place in Karimnagar constituency, Kamalakar must call it quits immediately.

 

Speaking on the occasion, City Congress president Komatireddy Narendar Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao firmly believed that to win any election, he should sanction funds, announce sops and schemes. Since Karimnagar was lagging behind in development, as the government was not implementing schemes properly, people wanted to have by-election in Karimnagar also like that of Huzurabad, he said.

“People are watching what is going on in Huzurabad. The TRS is dumping crores of rupees in Huzurabad. It is also giving money to the leaders who join the TRS from other parties and also to its leaders not to jump into other parties. For each and every activity, the TRS uses money to win by-elections in Huzurabad,” he said.

 

He requested the public representatives of the TRS, ZPTCs, MPTCs, corporators and sarpanches to follow the same principle if they wanted development to take place in their respective areas.

Chandrashekar Rao would not meet ministers and MLAs, but directly make a phone call to MPTCs and sarpanches if there were elections, he said adding that to increase their image, the public representative of local bodies must exert pressure on MLAs of their respective constituencies to submit resignation for their post.

“To get sheep and buffaloes schemes, Dalit Bandhu, new ration cards and pensions along with funds for development works, Karimnagar MLA Kamalakar must resign from his post immediately ahead of Huzurabad by-elections, so that by-elections for both constituencies will take place at a time, along with development,” he said.

 

Congress leaders Anjan Kumar, Mosin, Srinivas Reddy, Ravi, Padma, Rehaman, Satyanarayana Reddy, Sunil, Qamaruddin, Arun Kumar, Sandeep, Akhil, Babu, Pochaiah, Irfan, Saleemuddin, Anil Kumar Gupta, Ravinder, Azra, Narasaiah, Manjula and Shabana were among those who were present.

Tags: telangana congress, kcr, gangula kamalakar reddy, komatireddy narendar reddy, huzurabad
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


