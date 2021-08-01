AP cabinet to dwell on water dispute with Telangana on August 6

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Cabinet will meet at the secretariat here on August 6 at 11 am to discuss key issues. Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das issued an order to this effect on Saturday.

According to the order, all departments of the secretariat, apart from special chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries to government have been asked to send 60 copies of their proposals in the prescribed format to General Administration Department by 1 pm on August 3. These will help brief Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and council of ministers about the agenda for cabinet meeting.

The cabinet is expected to discuss, among other issues, steps being taken by the government to control Covid-19, implementation of various welfare schemes and the ongoing water dispute with Telangana. It will dwell on criticism of job calendar recently announced by the state government.

Other issues that may come up at the cabinet meeting are construction of three lakh Jagananna houses, Disha law, and recent atrocities on people and actions taken to prevent them in future.