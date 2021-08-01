2.66 lakh volunteers distribute pension to beneficiaries in AP

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 2.66 lakh volunteers spread out into villages, towns and cities in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday for massive distribution of social security pension. It saw 80.39 per cent out of the total 60.50 lakh beneficiaries receiving the pension.

The YSRC government allotted Rs1455.87 crore for the pension and minister for panchayat raj and rural development Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said there is no dearth of funds for the purpose.

The volunteers reached the pension amounts to most of the beneficiaries on Sunday itself and the process would be continued on Monday and Tuesday to reach out to the remaining beneficiaries, who were unavailable at their homes on Sunday.

The ST, SC, BC, Kapu, EBC, Minority and Brahmin Corporations are offering YSR pension Kanuka to 60,50,377 beneficiaries. Under this, 3,54,469 beneficiaries were STs, 9,88,557 SCs, 29,62,864 BCs, 24,804 Kapus, 2,39,738 EBCs, 10,81,083 minorities and 3,98,862 Brahmins.

The highest number 6,60,777 pension beneficiaries were in East Godavari followed by 5,87,531 in Guntur district, 5,20,352 in Anantapur, 5,13,488 in Chittoor, 5,11,156 in Krishna, 4,87,765 in West Godavari district, 4,79,703 in Visakhapatnam, 4,45,049 in Kurnool, 4,28,621 in Prakasam, 3,78,271 in Srikakulam, 3,61,237 in Nellore, 3,44,317 in Kadapa and 3,32,110 in Vizianagaram district.

The distribution of social security pensions at doorsteps came as a big relief to the beneficiaries in during the Corona crisis days.

The village/ward volunteers came to the houses of the beneficiaries in the early morning hour and started disbursement of pensions to 60.50 lakh people in all the 13 districts. As many as 2.66 lakh village/ward volunteers completed the process of the state government on the first day of the month.

By 11 am, about 69.88 per cent beneficiaries received the pension. By 1 pm, the percentage of beneficiaries increased to 74.18 per cent and by 4 pm it reached 76.43 per cent. By evening, some 77.03 per cent of the beneficiaries received the pension in a hassle-free manner at their doorsteps. A total of 80.39 per cent beneficiaries received pensions by 9pm.

Pension beneficiaries, Malleswari and Ramu, praised the good services of the volunteers and thanked Chief Minister Jagan for continuing the pensions despite the Corona-linked financial crisis to the state exchequer.

Minister for panchayat raj and rural development Ramachandra Reddy said 1,804 pensioners have opted for portability payment under which they can receive pension anywhere in AP according to their convenience. Call centres were opened in DRDA offices in all 13 districts to monitor the pension distribution in a smooth manner. The pension distribution percentage would be continued on Monday and Tuesday to cover all the beneficiaries, he said.