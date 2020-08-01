130th Day Of Lockdown

Nation, Politics

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh dies at 64; politician made a political comeback in 2016

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Aug 1, 2020, 5:14 pm IST
Updated Aug 1, 2020, 5:14 pm IST
Singh had suffered a kidney failure in Dubai in 2013 but recovered to return to public life in 2016
Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh. (ANI)
 Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh. (ANI)

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh has died aged 64. Facing health issues for a very long time, Singh was reportedly undergoing treatment at a Singapore hospital. He is survived by wife Pankaja and twin daughters.

Singh had suffered a kidney failure in Dubai in 2013 but recovered to return to public life in 2016. He was elected to Rajya Sabha with the backing of Samajwadi Party, a party he was the general secretary of until January 2010, when he was expelled by the erstwhile party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav.

 

Despite his illness, Singh was active on social media. Earlier today, he paid tribute to freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his 100th death anniversary and also wished his followers on Eid.

In fact, there were rumours on social media about Singh's death in March this year. But he tweeted "Tiger Zinda Hai" to put these rumours to rest.

Tags: samajwadi party, amar singh, in memoriam


