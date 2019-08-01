University looted, women professors abused for just 3.75 bigha land: Azam Khan

Khan said that after he won the Lok Sabha election, "there was an allegation that I am against women because a big woman was contesting against me." (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Amidst raids at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan on Wednesday came down heavily on the administration and said they have "looted his university", while claiming that women professors at the institution were "heckled and abused" during raids.

Khan also alleged that all this is happening against him because he defeated BJP's Jaya Prada in the Lok Sabha elections.

"My name has been added to the anti-land mafia portal. This dispute is about 3.75 bigha land. Will the trust, which is buying 400 acres land to make a university, commit fraud on 3.75 bigha land? Out of these 3.75 bigha land, there are many owners. These people have done registry and taken money via cheques from us," Khan told ANI here.

He further accused the DM and SP and said that they made efforts to get him defeated in the Lok Sabha elections.

"They made many efforts, beat up people, arrested many, issued 77,000 red cards to families and asked them not to move out. They didn't come out. I was supposed to win by 4 lakh votes, but in the end won by over 1 lakh votes. They reduced the winning margin, but couldn't defeat me. Will they take revenge now from me? I have stolen books? They have pressurized people to complain against me," he said.

In a veiled jibe at the ruling party and its leaders, Khan said that he has received the books as gifts and is not an "encounter specialist". He added that he does not receive "sacks of money".

Police carried out raids at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University and recovered more than 100 expensive books allegedly stolen from other institutes in Rampur.

"They have looted my university. The university was supposed to open tomorrow. Where will 3,500 students go now? I have shut down medical college and hospital. I don't want to run it now... They have looted my antic books," Khan said.

He added, "Where are the papers of Banaras Hindu University? I want to see them, I will file an RTI. I want to know where are papers of Aligarh Muslim University? Don't you feel ashamed by calling me land mafia? Women professors were heckled and abused. They took an unmarried girl in their vehicle and kept her with them till 2 am, aren't they ashamed? Those who killed the daughter of Unnao, those who are saving rapists, will they save our daughters?"

Criticising Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Khan said, "Who will make institutions now? Why you call them 'temples'? Yogiji do you loot temples like this? All the things they have taken with them have been bought by us."

Khan said that after he won the Lok Sabha election, "there was an allegation that I am against women because a big woman was contesting against me."

"I had taken her to Rampur and got her to win the election. It was very difficult at that time to get a non-Muslim to win the election," he said.