Asaduddin Owaisi running govt, not KCR: Telangana BJP president

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president Dr K Laxman on Wednesday took a dig at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao claiming that it was Owaisi who was running the government and not KCR.

"Asaduddin Owaisi had said once that the symbol of TRS party might be a car but its steering was in his hands, indicating that Telangana government is run by him, not KCR. This is because TRS revolves and runs around AIMIM agenda," Laxman told ANI.

Targeting Owaisi over his comment that "he hopes that AIMPLB challenges the Triple Talaq Bill in the Supreme Court", Laxman said: "Owaisi says the Triple Talaq Bill is an attack on Muslims. Being a barrister, he should know how Muslim women have suffered. In Shah Bano case, it was the apex court that ensured she got justice."

He also attacked former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi for not passing the Bill during his tenure and amending the Act only for the 'sake of vote bank politics'.

"Rajeev Gandhi during his tenure went against the apex court judgement in the Shah Bano case and passed a Bill and amended the Act only for the sake of vote bank politics. But now, poor women of the Muslim community can get relief through Triple Talaq Bill. Owaisi should know more than 20 Islamic countries have regulated 'triple talaq' in various forms. He will not understand this and that is why people are laughing at him."

Laxman further said that NRIs living in the US are inclined towards the BJP and they want to strengthen the party in the state.

"I have visited America; there NRI organisations and overseas friends of BJP had organised meetings and gave an overwhelming response to the party. They want to strengthen the BJP in Telangana. Many of them have taken BJP membership so that they can work for the party in Telangana. However, when the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power, these NRIs felt humiliated but now they take pride in the Modi government," he said.