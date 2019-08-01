Nation Politics 01 Aug 2019 After Jadhav, report ...
Nation, Politics

After Jadhav, reports surfaces of another Indian national arrested in Pak

ANI
Published Aug 1, 2019, 5:06 pm IST
Updated Aug 1, 2019, 5:06 pm IST
Pakistani media claimed that an alleged 'Indian spy' was arrested by local authorities in Punjab province.
'We do not react to unverified media reports,' External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. (Photo: ANI)
 'We do not react to unverified media reports,' External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: India on Thursday said that reports of another Indian national arrested in Pakistan for alleged spying are 'unverified'.

"We do not react to unverified media reports. We have not heard from the Pakistani side on this," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in his weekly briefing.

 

Pakistani media on Wednesday claimed that an alleged "Indian spy" was arrested by local authorities from Rakhi Gaj in Dera Ghazi Khan city in Punjab province.

The man was identified as Raju Lakshman, according to ARY News.

Lakshman has been shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigations, the Pakistani news outlet added.

...
Tags: raveesh kumar, kulbhushan jadhav, india-pakistan relation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The deceased were working in a field at Khojkipur village last night when they were brutally murdered. (Photo: Representational)

Two farmers found dead in Kanpur, probe initiated

A case of murder and loot was registered at the Jawahar Nagar Police Station against Jagdish Chand, who was Agarwal's driver, and his wife Shimla Devi. (Photo: Representational)

Rajasthan man awarded death penalty, wife gets life term in murder case

The block committee member said the accused were going to Meerut to smuggle the meat. (Photo: Representational)

Quintal beef found in SUV of UP block committee member during checking, arresed

In February last year, the two brothers, who were also the promoters of Fortis Healthcare, had tendered their resignation from the company's Board of Directors. (Photo: ANI)

ED raids residential premises of ex-Ranbaxy CEO, brother



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This basic level math question has befuddled the internet. Can you solve it?

Since being shared online, it has gone viral with over 12,000 'likes' and thousands of comments. (Photo: Twitter | @pjmdolI)
 

After 'Lust Stories', get ready for 'Ghost Stories'; details inside

Ghost Stories makers. (Photo: ANI)
 

Things to be noted before you buy used car online

Scams can come in any number of forms and disguises and you have to ensure that you do not become a victim. (Representational Image)
 

Retire in style: Class IV employee takes chopper to ride home on last day of work

Kure Ram had decided to retire in style as his family booked a chopper to fly him home from the Neemka government school, located barely two kilometres away, where he worked for 40 years. (Representational Image)
 

US artist stitches together Trump quotes

The result is the "Tiny Pricks Project," a 900-strong collection of colorful needlework pieces featuring Trumpisms, many of which are currently on display at an exhibition in New York. (Photo: AFP)
 

Stunning iPhone 11 leak reveals it's a must-buy smartphone

A report from Citi Research states that Apple feels it is time to bring the Apple Pencil support to the iPhone.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

NC delegation calls on PM, asks him to hold polls before year end

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah, who was part of the delegation along with party MP Hasnain Masoodi, said they apprised the prime minister about the situation and the apprehensions of the people. (Photo: ANI)

Under Adityanath, UP has become 'Aparadh Pradesh': Congress

The Uttar Pradesh Police had filed a case of murder against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident. (Photo: ANI)

Members will get information on bills a day in advance: Speaker assures Oppn

Another party MP Kalyan Banerjee alleged that the government was using its power ‘whimsically and arbitrarily’. (Photo: ANI)

Rampur: Azam Khan's son arrested for violating section 144

The district administration had imposed section 144 in the district, which prohibits an assembly of more than five people. (Photo: ANI)

CWC will meet after Parliament session: Randeep Surjewala

The Congress plans to hold a big political event to commemorate the event. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham