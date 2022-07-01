TPCC in dilemma over welcoming Yashwanth Sinha

HYDERABAD: Even as the ruling TRS is planning a lavish welcome for Yashwanth Sinha, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) appears to be in a dilemma whether or not to receive Sinha, the opposition's presidential candidate, when he comes to Hyderabad on July 2 in an effort to win over TRS, Congress, and the MIM.

The TRS party endorsed Yashwanth Sinha’s candidature and welcomed him to Hyderabad in an effort to isolate the BJP during the Presidential elections. On July 2, Yashwanth Sinha, the presidential candidate for the opposition parties, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will both coincidentally be in Hyderabad for various occasions.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has endorsed Yashwanth Sinha, the Trinamool Congress candidate, for the presidential polls. In Telangana, the Congress party has three MPs and five MLAs. Due to the political rivalry between the Congress and TRS in Telangana, the TPCC leaders have not yet decided whether or not to welcome Yashwant Sinha.

The Telangana Congress appears to be divided on the issue of whether or not to welcome Yashwant Sinha. TPCC president A.Revanth Reddy on Thursday made it clear that they would not share the dais in Gandhi Bhavan with Yashanth Sinha if he attended the TRS meeting. "We have a clear position that Congress will keep a safe distance from TRS on all fronts. We do not accept if Yashwanth Sinha decides to meet the TRS first and the Congress second”, he asserted.

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka told the Deccan Chronicle that the party will follow the AICC's directives about the welcoming of Yashwanth Sinha to Hyderabad. In response to a question, he stated that Congress MLAs undoubtedly support Yashwanth Sinha to prevent the BJP from winning the presidential elections.