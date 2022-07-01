Nadda opens exhibition on TS history, culture, and BJP role

HYDERABAD: The Telangana state BJP, as part of its efforts to showcase the history, culture, arts and crafts, and its role in the struggle for statehood, has set up an exhibition at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), the venue for the party’s two-day national executive meeting.

The ‘Gollakonda Exhibition’ was inaugurated by BJP president J.P. Nadda, who on Friday evening arrived in the city to a rousing reception at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, and later took part in a road show.

The exhibition, with photographs that included history of how the then Hyderabad state was merged with the Indian Union, to the latest efforts by the state BJP to strengthen the party, included different sections including those on heritage depicting various temples, past presidents of the BJP in united AP and now in Telangana state.

Nadda was escorted around the exhibition by BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and senior party leader and Rajya Sabha member Dr K. Laxman.

Earlier, party secretary and Telangana state BJP affairs in-charge Tarun Chugh told reporters that the BJP had played a crucial role in the statehood movement, and pointed out what he said was a violent series of events perpetrated by the Razakars before Hyderabad state was merged with the rest of India. “The Razakars made women strip and dance in the nude in public, they killed many and threw their bodies into wells,” Chugh said.