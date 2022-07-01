KTR inducts four BJP corporators

Rama Rao welcomed them with party kanduva along with TRS MP G. Ranjit Reddy, MLAs Maganti Gopinath, Danam Nagender, Pilot Rohit Reddy and Sudhir Reddy. (Twitter/@krishanKTRS)

Hyderabad: Four of BJP’s GHMC corporators joined the ruling TRS in the presence of TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday. BJP floor leader in Tandur municipality also joined TRS on the occasion.

Hasthinapuram corporator Banoth Sujatha Naik, Rajendranagar corporator Podavu Archana Prakash, Jubilee Hills corporator D.Venkatesh, Adikmet Corporator Sunita Prakash Goud, Tandur Municipality BJP Floor leader Sinduja Goud, councilor Asif joined TRS.

Rama Rao welcomed them with party kanduva along with TRS MP G. Ranjit Reddy, MLAs Maganti Gopinath, Danam Nagender, Pilot Rohit Reddy and Sudhir Reddy.

With four corporators joining TRS, the BJP strength fell down to 43.