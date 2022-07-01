  
Nation Politics 01 Jul 2022 KCR to pitch for uni ...
Nation, Politics

KCR to pitch for unity among non-BJP parties in Prez poll

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Jul 1, 2022, 11:30 pm IST
Updated Jul 1, 2022, 11:30 pm IST
Chandrashekar Rao may also disclose his future plans for national politics during the meeting
TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (file/ Twitter)
 TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (file/ Twitter)

Hyderabad: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will pitch for unity among all non-BJP parties in the country in the Presidential election to give a tough fight to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The TRS has supported Joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha for the Presidential elections. Sinha will arrive in Hyderabad on Saturday to seek the support of non-BJP parties in the Presidential election and the TRS has organised a meeting in his support at Jala Vihar on Saturday.

During the meeting, sources in the TRS said that the Chief Minister is expected to make an appeal to all non-BJP parties to utilise the Presidential election scheduled for July 18 to showcase their unity in checking the 'divisive and communal politics" of the BJP.

The Chief Minister's appeal to non-BJP parties would come in the wake of several regional parties such as the YSR Congress, Biju Janata Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha among others either not declaring their support for Sinha or have decided to support the NDA, sources added.

The TRS has erected hoardings along all major roads and junctions in city with pictures of KCR and Yashwant Sinha which flash "Let's Change the Change" and "We support Yashwant Sinha Ji as a candidate for President of India."

The Chief Minister will accord a grand welcome to Sinha at the Begumpet airport along with his Cabinet ministers. Later, they will take part in the bike rally organised by the TRS which will pass through the Chief Minister's camp office in Begumpet, Raj Bhavan Road, Necklace Road to Jala Vihar.

Chandrashekar Rao may also disclose his future plans for national politics during the meeting. Rao has been maintaining silence on national politics after his return from Bengaluru on May 27. Earlier, Rao toured various states and met leaders of non-BJP parties to discuss the need to come up with an 'alternative political agenda' for the country.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, yashwant sinha, presidential elections, non-bjp parties
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Alluri Seetharama Raju. (Photo: Wikipedia)

No Seetha, no woman in Seetharama Raju’s life

MLC Anantha Udaya Bhaskar.

Remand of Anantha Babu extended up to July 15

Four workers of Imami Agritech Ltd, an edible oil factory, fell seriously ill after they were exposed to noxious gases while cleaning the drainage area of the plant at Pantapalem in Muthukuru mandal. (DC representational Photo)

4 workers of oil refinery unit fall ill after exposure to gas

The Mango Express that carries tones of fruits to north India this season every year failed to take off this time. (PTI file photo)

No mango express to Delhi this year



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Uddhav quits as CM after losing SC floor test battle

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray submits his resignation from the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, Wednesday night, June 29, 2022. Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray is also seen. (PTI)

Didi, upset with Pawar's agenda, to skip Oppn meet on Prez polls

A file photo of NCP President Sharad Pawar, West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee during a meeting at the former's residence in Mumbai. NCP leader Prafull Patel and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee are also seen. (PTI Photo)

Gadkari stresses on need to boost women entrepreneurs

Replying to a few queries in a conversation with Shubhra Maheshwari, chairperson of FLO Hyderabad Chapter, Gadkari (in picture) said honesty, goodwill and credibility are some of the highest capitals of the 21st century. — ANI

Pawar meets Uddhav to salvage MVA govt

NCP leaders Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel arrive to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, at Matoshree in Bandra, in Mumbai, Friday, June 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Hardik Patel says 'I will work as small soldier under leadership of PM Modi'

Hardik Patel (PTI file photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->