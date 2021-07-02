Nation Politics 01 Jul 2021 Telangana pooh-poohs ...
Nation, Politics

Telangana pooh-poohs Andhra Pradesh’s water claims

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 2, 2021, 12:09 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2021, 12:09 am IST
TS on Thursday filed a counter-complaint with the KRMB and Union jal shakti ministry
Srisailam Project. (Photo:PTI)
 Srisailam Project. (Photo:PTI)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana state government rubbished the claims of the Andhra Pradesh government that it will face drinking water shortage if the former takes up hydel power generation at irrigation projects across river Krishna under the present circumstances with water levels in reservoirs reaching minimum levels.

The Andhra Pradesh government had complained to the Union jal shakti ministry and Krishna river management board (KRMB) again on Wednesday against Telangana government taking up hydel power generation up to 100 per cent of installed capacity.

 

The Telangana state government on Thursday filed a counter-complaint with the KRMB and Union jal shakti ministry claiming that the projects in AP under Pennar basin have adequate water reserves which can meet drinking water needs of AP and it is not dependent on Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar projects for drinking water at present.

The Telangana state government also raised objection over the KRMB directly writing a letter to TS Genco officials to stop hydel power generation against the established norms of writing to either the secretary or ENC (engineer-in-chief) of the irrigation department.

 

The Telangana state government also raised strong objections over the AP government repeatedly taking up the issue of drinking water problem in AP if Telangana government takes up hydel power generation in projects over Krishna.

The Telangana state government claimed that AP has projects which have storage capacity of 350 tmc ft in Pennar basin, of which there are 120 tmc ft of reserves at present which are more than sufficient to meet drinking water needs of that state. There are adequate reserves in Somasila, Kandaleru, Owk and Velugodu reservoirs in AP, it noted.

 

It pointed out that the Krishna tribunal had made temporary allocation of 512 tmc ft to AP but AP diverted an additional 250 tmc ft. The government made it clear that generating hydel power is its right to meet power demand in the state and it will continue power generation till the situation permits.

...
Tags: drinking water, telangana, andhra pradesh, krishna river, krmb, nagarjunasagar, pennar basin, srisailam, hydel power, ts genco
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Experts state that even if 50 per cent of the population wears masks properly, it would go a long way in containing the spread of coronavirus. (AFP)

Some Telangana districts remain vulnerable to Covid

Sarbanand Sonowal and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Cabinet rejig on the cards, Scindia, Sonowal maybe in

Supreme Court: (PTI)

Kidnapper cannot be sentenced for life if he treats victim well: SC

Jurala project. (Photo:DC)

Nettempadu lift to operationalize two more pumps to draw more Krishna waters



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Twitter India MD gets relief, no coercive action, says Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court restrained police from initiating coercive action against Twitter India's Head Manish Maheshwari. (Representative photo:AFP)

Congress leader Oommen Chandy meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

Chandy said after the recent reorganisation in the party in Kerala, he had come to Delhi to express

No alliance with AIMIM for 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls: Mayawati

BSP president Mayawati. (Photo: PTI)

Farooq Abdullah holds consultations with NC leaders from Jammu over meet with PM

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah speaks to media persons after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), in Srinagar on June 22, 2021. (PTI Photo)

India to restore 26 million acres of degarded land, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the UN ‘High-Level Dialogue on Desertification, Land degradation and Drought’, through video conferencing, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham