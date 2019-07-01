Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Politics 01 Jul 2019 Tejashwi to discuss ...
Nation, Politics

Tejashwi to discuss encephalitis deaths in Bihar Assembly

ANI
Published Jul 1, 2019, 9:59 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2019, 9:59 am IST
After his month-long absence from the public eye, Tejashwi had on June 28 said he was undergoing treatment for a ligament and ACL injury.
Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said he will raise the issue of deaths due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in the state Assembly on Monday. (Photo: File)
 Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said he will raise the issue of deaths due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in the state Assembly on Monday. (Photo: File)

Patna: Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said he will raise the issue of deaths due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in the state Assembly on Monday.

"I will ask questions on crime and health issues in state Assembly," Yadav told reporters here.

 

When asked about his opponents' criticism over his "disappearance" post the Lok Sabha elections, Tejashwi, while rubbishing the comments, said he has already clarified his stance.

"I have already cleared my position with a tweet. They have nothing else to talk about," he said.

After his month-long absence from the public eye, Tejashwi had on June 28 said he was undergoing treatment for a ligament and ACL injury.

"Friends! For the last few weeks I was busy undergoing treatment for my long-delayed ligament & ACL injury. However, I'm amused to see political opponents, as well as a section of media, cooking up spicy stories," Yadav had tweeted.

"Constantly following up the untimely loss of hundreds of poor kids due to AES. In this tragic moment asked party workers, leaders to visit affected families without getting into Photo-OP and MPs to raise it in Parliament and that is why PM responded. My Dear Bihar! I am very much here," he had said in another tweet.

The Monsoon session of Bihar Assembly started on June 28.

...
Tags: bihar, aes, tejashwi yadav, bihar assembly, encephalitis
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

A case has been registered against her husband and four of his family under IPC sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation). (Representational Image)

Noida: Wife asks for Rs 30 to buy vegetables; man thrashes her, gives triple talaq

The most keenly awaited one is the Rafale case. (Photo: File)

SC to reopen today, will hear key cases including Rafale, Ayodhya

The bus was on its way from Keshwan to Kishtwar when the incident took place, news agency ANI reported. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

At least 33 dead, 22 injured after bus falls into gorge in J&K's Kishtwar

A fraudster was held on Sunday for allegedly creating a fake website in the name of e-commerce website Amazon to tap internet traffic. (Representational Image)

Man creates fake website to tap Amazon's internet traffic, held



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Foldable Apple Pad to disrupt smartphone market

Apple to launch its own foldable iPad running iOS shortly thereafter.
 

'We have chemistry' and other 'surreal' quotes from historic Trump-Kim meet

'What’s going to happen is over the next two or three weeks, the teams are going to start working to see whether or not they can do something. Very big stuff. Pretty complicated, but not as complicated as people think,' Trump said. (Photo: File I AFP)
 

Casinos in China use hidden cams, facial recognition to spot hidden losers

The industry is sluggish on growth front as it is under constant scrutiny from regulators and law enforcement agencies. (Photo: Representational image)
 

Five signs that your partner is emotionally unavailable

An emotionally absent partner will not only not share his pain with you, but also not support you emotionally. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
 

‘Baby India’: Hundreds of adoption offers pour in for newborn found in plastic bag

Police in the US state of Georgia have released a poignant video of officers finding an abandoned newborn girl inside a plastic bag, as part of their efforts to find the child's mother. (Photo: AFP)
 

Gift books, not bouquets: PM Modi urges nation to read, have discussions on NaMo app

PM Modi urged citizens to hold discussions on books they read and why they like them. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Oommen Chandy missing the limelight, on voice rest

Oommen Chandy

DMK is crouching only to pounce: MK Stalin

MK Stalin

Give up one nation, one ration card scheme at once, MK Stalin urges Centre

MK Stalin

Mayawati to hold multiple district level meetings in wake of by-elections

After Bareilly, she will chair a meeting with her party workers in Chitrakoot, Kanpur, and Jhansi on the same day. (Photo: File)

JD(S) chief Gowda hits out at BJP for questioning CM Kumaraswamy's US trip

'Is Yeddyurappa's permission required for it? What is wrong in going for for three days...is this a joke?' (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham