Remain committed to bring Kashmiri Pandits back: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the Centre is committed to bringing Kashmiri Pandits and Sufis back to the valley saying a time will come when they will offer prayers at the famous Kheer Bhawani temple.

"Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave Kashmir. Many of their shrines were demolished. Sufism was targeted in Jammu and Kashmir. Sufism used to talk about unity and harmony but they were attacked. No voice was raised in favour of Kashmiri Pandits and Sufis when they were brutally attacked. Sufis used to talk about the unity among Hindus and Muslims but they were forced to leave the Valley. Modi-led government is committed to bringing back Kashmiri Pandits, he said.

Shah was replying to the debate in the House on extension of President's rule in the state and the bill providing job and educational reservation for those living along the International Border in Jammu on the lines of the facility being enjoyed by those living along the Line of Control.

Talking at length about Kashmir Pandits and Sufis who were thrown out of their homes in the valley, Shah said, "We will be the ones protecting the culture of Kashmir. A time will come when Kashmiri Pandits will be seen offering prayers at Mata Kheer Bhawani temple and Sufis will also be seen along side them. Modi government is committed to retaining the culture of Kashmir."

Mata Kheer Bhawani temple is one of the holiest shrines of Kashmiri Pandits, located about 14 km east of Srinagar.

Attacking the Opposition, Shah said, "Kashmiri Pandits have been thrown out of Kashmir. Was destroying their shrine Kashmiriyat?"

Ever after more than two decades, the Kashmiri Pandit community has still not been able to return to their ancestral land.

The Kashmiri Pandits were forced to flee the Valley as a result of being targeted by Islamist insurgents during late 1989 and early 1990.