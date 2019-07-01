Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 01 Jul 2019 Remain committed to ...
Nation, Politics

Remain committed to bring Kashmiri Pandits back: Amit Shah

ANI
Published Jul 1, 2019, 8:58 pm IST
Updated Jul 1, 2019, 8:58 pm IST
'Kashmiri Pandits have been thrown out of Kashmir. Was destroying their shrine Kashmiriyat?' Shah asked the Oppn.
Ever after more than two decades, the Kashmiri Pandit community has still not been able to return to their ancestral land. (Photo: PTI)
 Ever after more than two decades, the Kashmiri Pandit community has still not been able to return to their ancestral land. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the Centre is committed to bringing Kashmiri Pandits and Sufis back to the valley saying a time will come when they will offer prayers at the famous Kheer Bhawani temple.

"Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave Kashmir. Many of their shrines were demolished. Sufism was targeted in Jammu and Kashmir. Sufism used to talk about unity and harmony but they were attacked. No voice was raised in favour of Kashmiri Pandits and Sufis when they were brutally attacked. Sufis used to talk about the unity among Hindus and Muslims but they were forced to leave the Valley. Modi-led government is committed to bringing back Kashmiri Pandits, he said.

 

Shah was replying to the debate in the House on extension of President's rule in the state and the bill providing job and educational reservation for those living along the International Border in Jammu on the lines of the facility being enjoyed by those living along the Line of Control.

Talking at length about Kashmir Pandits and Sufis who were thrown out of their homes in the valley, Shah said, "We will be the ones protecting the culture of Kashmir. A time will come when Kashmiri Pandits will be seen offering prayers at Mata Kheer Bhawani temple and Sufis will also be seen along side them. Modi government is committed to retaining the culture of Kashmir."

Mata Kheer Bhawani temple is one of the holiest shrines of Kashmiri Pandits, located about 14 km east of Srinagar.

Attacking the Opposition, Shah said, "Kashmiri Pandits have been thrown out of Kashmir. Was destroying their shrine Kashmiriyat?"

Ever after more than two decades, the Kashmiri Pandit community has still not been able to return to their ancestral land.

The Kashmiri Pandits were forced to flee the Valley as a result of being targeted by Islamist insurgents during late 1989 and early 1990.

...
Tags: kashmiri pandits, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

An FIR was registered in Kurar police station under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. (Photo: Representative)

Drunken son kills father over small dispute, arrested in Mumbai

Kamal Nath had assumed office as party chief in May 2018 ending the then PCC chief Arun Yadav’s tenure abruptly. (Photo: PTI)

Kamal Nath may quit as MP Congress chief; Scindia leads the race among others

Chief Minister gave the statement while addressing the state assembly after opposition created ruckus and raised questions involving the state government’s preparedness to deal with the crisis at the government hospital. (Photo: File)

Extremely unfortunate: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar breaks silence over encephalitis deaths

In February last year, Saxena was killed allegedly by family members of a woman with whom he was in a relationship. (Photo: File)

Delhi govt likely to name a road after Ankit Saxena, who was stabbed to death



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

23-month 'havan' for Jagan Reddy's success draws to close

He was honoured with a shawl and 'kankanam' (a kind of bangle). (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 

Watch: Akshay Kumar to stun with 'unadulterated' action sequences in 'Sooryavanshi'

Akshay Kumar on the sets of Sooryavanshi.
 

Japan's first commercial whale hunt ships set off after more than 3 decades

Japan began whaling for scientific research a year after a 1986 ban on commercial whaling, aiming to gather what it called crucial population data, but it abandoned commercial whaling in 1988. (Photo: File I AFP)
 

Canadian cartoonist fired after illustration of Trump goes viral

The cartoon refers to the image of Oscar Alberto Martínez and his 23-month-old daughter, Angie Valeria, lying face down in water surrounded by reeds on the US-Mexico border. (Photo: Twitter | @deAdder)
 

Watch: US Senator Kamala Harris dances at Pride parade in San Francisco

In a 10-second-video, exuberant Harris is seen waving at the crowd from the stage with loud music in the background. (Photo: ANI)
 

500-yr-old gurdwara in Pak's Punjab province opens doors for Indian Sikh pilgrims

Several religious sites in Punjab are frequented by Sikhs from several countries including India. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Prosecution Sanction accorded in 366 cases for non-compliance of CSR, MoS Finance: LS

Thakur, said that a centralised scrutiny and prosecution mechanism was established to streamline the work under the initiative and 5382 companies were given notice. (Photo: ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram: ABVP protests against implementation of Khader Committee report

ABVP activists held a protest in Thiruvananthapuram against Kerala government's decision to implement recommendations of the Khader Committee report. (Photo: ANI)

CMs of Cong-ruled states meet Rahul Gandhi; Gehlot rules out resignation

It was speculated that the chief ministers may also offer to resign. (Photo: ANI)

Kamal Nath may quit as MP Congress chief; Scindia leads the race among others

Kamal Nath had assumed office as party chief in May 2018 ending the then PCC chief Arun Yadav’s tenure abruptly. (Photo: PTI)

SP will support extension of President's Rule in J&K: Ram Gopal Yadav

On Friday, the Lok Sabha had approved the extension of President's rule by six months in the state. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham