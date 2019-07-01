Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 01 Jul 2019 Hope Modi govt rises ...
Nation, Politics

Hope Modi govt rises from deep slumber: Cong on Encephalitis deaths in Assam

PTI
Published Jul 1, 2019, 1:33 pm IST
Updated Jul 1, 2019, 1:33 pm IST
Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) has reached Assam as 10 people have lost their lives, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.
The Congress on Monday hit out at the Modi government over the spread of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in Assam and hoped that the Centre rises from its 'deep slumber' to prevent any epidemic. (Photo: File)
 The Congress on Monday hit out at the Modi government over the spread of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in Assam and hoped that the Centre rises from its 'deep slumber' to prevent any epidemic. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday hit out at the Modi government over the spread of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in Assam and hoped that the Centre rises from its "deep slumber" to prevent any epidemic.

Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) has now reached Assam as 10 people have lost their lives, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

 

He cited a media report which said Assam has so far recorded 10 deaths due to AES. "AES already killed 133 innocents in Bihar! Double Engine BJP governments have not learnt any lessons," Surjewala said. "Hope central government rises from its deep slumber to prevent any epidemic!" he said.

Tags: aes, congress, assam, narendra modi, death
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


