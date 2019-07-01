Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 01 Jul 2019 DMK refutes Congress ...
Nation, Politics

DMK refutes Congress request to allot RS seat for Manmohan Singh from TN

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : INDRASHISH MITRA
Published Jul 1, 2019, 2:05 pm IST
Updated Jul 1, 2019, 2:05 pm IST
Congress had sought one seat for Manmohan Singh as the former PM’s term from Assam had come to an end.
The strength of the ruling AIADMK and DMK-led opposition in the assembly is such that they can send three members each to the Upper House. (Photo: PTI)
 The strength of the ruling AIADMK and DMK-led opposition in the assembly is such that they can send three members each to the Upper House. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: DMK has named three candidates for the elections to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu, turning down Congress’ request for one Upper House seat for former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Elections for six seats to the Rajya Sabha were announced by the Election Commission last month. The strength of the ruling AIADMK and DMK-led opposition in the assembly is such that they can send three members each to the Upper House.

 

Many reports have said that Congress had sought one seat for Manmohan Singh as the former PM’s term from Assam had come to an end. The party does not have enough MLAs in Assam to re-nominate Singh to the Parliament.

As per the electoral agreement, the DMK has decided to allocate one seat to MDMK chief Vaiko from its current quota of three. The DMK will contest on the remaining two seats.

According to a statement from party president MK Stalin, party trade union leader M Shanmugam and senior advocate P Wilson are the nominees for the biennial election, slated on July 18.

The AIADMK has 123 MLAs and the DMK 100 members in the 234-member Assembly with two vacancies. DMK ally Congress has seven legislators, while the IUML one. AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran is an Independent member. A candidate needs 34 votes to be elected into the Upper House.

...
Tags: manmohan singh, rajya sabha, dmk, tamil nadu, mk stalin
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Water booked online is not being delivered for more than one month by metro water service in Chennai, he said. (Photo: File)

'Calling attention motion' on water crisis in TN Assembly moved by M K Stalin

'Why did Pakistan lose even after wearing their green jersey? Mehbooba Mufti should be sent to a mental asylum for drawing such conclusion' Raut told ANI. (Photo: File)

Mufti should be sent to mental asylum for criticising Indian team jersey: Sanjay Raut

The petition was filed before the Supreme Court by Kapur, seeking a direction to the Central government to ensure that there should be a clear guideline for registration of the cases related to marital rape. (Photo: File)

Marital rape as ground for divorce: SC asks petitioner to approach Delhi HC

A man was arrested at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) confiscated foreign currency worth over Rs 10 lakh concealed inside two dummy mobile chargers from the passenger. (Representational Image)

10 lakh worth foreign notes found inside mobile chargers in Mumbai airport



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

500-yr-old gurdwara in Pak's Punjab province opens doors for Indian Sikh pilgrims

Several religious sites in Punjab are frequented by Sikhs from several countries including India. (Photo: AP)
 

Modern day 'Shravan Kumar': K'taka man on pilgrimage across India with mother in tow

Riding on a Bajaj Chetak scooter, the modern-day 'Shravan Kumar' has carried his 70-year-old mother Choodarathna to all the places. (Photo: ANI)
 

Pakistan's heaviest man undergoes successful liposuction surgery

Hassan, who underwent the surgery on Friday, will remain under observation at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) till Tuesday. (Representational Image)
 

Even after re-release, 'Avengers: Endgame' earnings not enough to dethrone 'Avatar'

The Marvel film's re-release hasn't minted enough so far to dethrone James Cameron's 'Avatar'.
 

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, 6 other functionaries join Twitter

The RSS' official Twitter handle has over 1.3 million followers and has, till now, been the organisation's platform for releasing statements and dissemination information. (Photo: File)
 

Foldable Apple iPad to disrupt smartphone market

Apple to launch its own foldable iPad running iOS shortly thereafter.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Journalists purportedly locked up as UP CM visits hospital, officials deny reports

The District Magistrate, however has denied any such incident. (Photo: ANI)

Hope Modi govt rises from deep slumber: Cong on Encephalitis deaths in Assam

The Congress on Monday hit out at the Modi government over the spread of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in Assam and hoped that the Centre rises from its 'deep slumber' to prevent any epidemic. (Photo: File)

Only Rahul Gandhi can lead Congress in current scenario: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said only Gandhi can lead the party in the current scenario. (Photo: File)

Gajendra Shekhawat to launch Jal Shakti Abhiyan today

Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will launch the Jal Shakti Abhiyan today in Delhi, amidst the rampant water scarcity prevailing in many parts of the country. (Photo: ANI)

2 cops suspended, 14 people held after forest officials beaten up in T’gana

A forest officer, Chole Anita, sustained serious injuries in the attack and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham